Grêmio makes a counterproposal and resumes conversations on loan from Jean Pyerre

The deal had been closed, but Grêmio resumed conversations by midfielder

In the search to reformulate its cast to fit the figures of the Serie B, The Guild this Tuesday there was a “novel”. Initially, he learned that Jean Pyerre’s negotiation with Alaves, from LaLiga, was closed. However, at night the club from Rio Grande do Sul resumed the conversations.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to the site of Gaucha Zero Hora, from Rio Grande do Sul, the club from Rio Grande do Sul wants to lend Jean Pyerre until the end of 2022, not until the middle of 2023. The deal could yield R$ 2.8 million to the tricolor.

Earlier, the athlete’s manager said that the Spanish club chose not to continue with the negotiations due to Grêmio’s delay in responding.

“We received news from the direction of Alaves that the deal was withdrawn due to Grêmio’s delay in giving a return. The proposal has been in Grêmio’s hands for a few days and at no time did the club manifest itself. proposal“, said Douglas Gonçalves, of Success Sports, the company that manages the career of Jean Pyerre.

“Last week we had a meeting with his manager, who presented a proposal from Alaves for a period that I did not agree with and made a new proposal with new clauses and deadlines. I await their position”, said Dénis Abrahão, vice president of Grêmio football, at its last press conference.

“Jean Pyerre is not in the plans for next year, unless he changes substantially. Opportunities abounded. He has everything to be a star player, but he can’t stand firm,” he added.