Grêmio: Midfielder Jean Carlos, from Náutico, enters the radar and Tricolor wants shirt 10 for Series B

According to the colleague Lucas Mello, midfielder Jean Carlos, a highlight of Nautico since 2019, is on the tricolor radar and could arrive. Club wants level players from next year’s main tournament

The reformulation in the Guild continues at full steam and Denis Abrahão is at the head of the various outings of the tricolor squad, which will play Serie B in 2022. Names like Douglas Costa, Rafinha, Diego Souza, Jean Pyerre, Paulo Miranda, among others, pull the “boat”, but the vice president of football also monitors potential players to help with next season’s big challenge.

According to the colleague Jeremiah Wernek, Grêmio sectorist in UOL Sport, the club works with reinforcements “series B profile”, that is, with lower salaries and without being so popular in the market. The tricolor leadership understands that it needs players with more strength, obviously with a shorter leaf in 2022.

A little while ago, the colleague Lucas Mello, from Boleiros.NET portal, informs that midfielder Jean Carlos, from Náutico, is on Grêmio’s radar for next season. The 29-year-old player is one of the highlights of Timbu in the last three seasons and has recently received proposals to leave Brazil.

Shirt 10 of Náutico, Jean Carlos renewed with the team alvirrubra until December 2024. His termination fine is valued at € 3 million (R$ 19.2 million at the current price). There were 13 goals and 12 assists by the guard in the 2021 season. Timbu has already scored 28 goals and another 20 passes to his teammates in three seasons with Aflitos.

According to Mello, the “Jean Carlos’ manager is already aware of the Grêmio contact”, but so far no proposal has been formalized to Náutico. In 2020, the midfielder was the target of several clubs in Serie A, including Atlético-MG Brazilian champions and close to the cup in the Copa do Brasil.