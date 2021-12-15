Haaland will only close with Barcelona if the club goes to the Champions League, says the newspaper

Barcelona’s dream of having Erling Haaland is still alive. Even mired in debt, the Catalan club is analyzing the best way to formalize a good proposal to convince the striker to go to Camp Nou.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021/22 GAMES!

This Wednesday (15), the newspaper ‘Sport’ reported that Haaland has Barcelona on his radar, but to get the culés right, everything would depend on one condition: playing the Champions League next season. Barça was eliminated in the group stage of the current competition and is eighth in the Spanish Championship, outside the qualifying zone for the tournament.

However, if he manages to recover and secure a place in the Champions League in 2022/23, it will be enough to reach a financial agreement with Borussia and Haaland to close the hiring of the Norwegian.

According to the Spanish press, the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, met last Monday (13) with Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, in Italy, and the businessman would have told the manager how much the entire negotiation would cost to take the attacker to Catalonia.

The president would have been pleased with the outcome of the conversation and is now looking for sponsors to help Barcelona enter the dispute for Haaland. Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City also want the player, but Barça’s proximity to Raiola could be a differential for the Catalan club.

Haaland has played 14 games this season for Borussia and has scored 17 goals.