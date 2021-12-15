“Hamilton was really cool against an arrogant Verstappen”

Former Jordan F1 team boss Eddie Jordan believes Lewis Hamilton was too ‘nice’, facing ‘arrogant’ Max Verstappen.

Verstappen won his first F1 championship in a dramatic final at the Abu Dhabi GP, making the most of a controversial safety car period to make a pit stop and beat rival Hamilton on the final lap.

It was only the second time since the start of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014 that Hamilton failed to win the title after losing to his then Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in 2016.

There were several points of conflict between the Red Bull and Mercedes drivers throughout this season, and Jordan pointed to Hamilton’s weakness after the decision.

“Where I think Lewis made a mistake, he became a really nice guy,” Jordan told Talksport.

“We all know that nice guys don’t win titles. You need to have that aggressiveness and arrogant style that he had. In the last few weeks and this year, he’s opened the door to someone like Max Verstappen.”

“He’s never competed with someone of his caliber before, because we’ve never seen someone like him before. Max is headstrong and arrogant, and when he’s running, he’s powerful. I think Lewis was very sporty and very cool,” he concluded.