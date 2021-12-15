“He invited me to his house”

According to columnist Ancelmo Goes published this Tuesday, 12/14, the company Link Records Productions and Entertainment, which belongs to DJ Marlboro, filed a lawsuit against Ludmilla alleging plagiarism of the songs “Vem amor” and “Vem amor beats e não to,” which would be copies of “That’s My Craze,” which rights belong to Marlboro.

According to Lumilla’s team, the singer received this news with surprise and even the DJ has invited her several times to his house and never mentioned the action. In addition, they claim that she was unable to go to the site because of a scheduling conflict.

Read the note issued by the singer’s staff

“We inform you that the singer Ludmilla became aware of the aforementioned lawsuit through the note published in the column of Ancelmo Gois, of the newspaper O Globo, this Tuesday (14). The singer’s lawyer has already been called to verify the terms of the action, as well as make sure of the mentioned notification to her record label.

We also inform that the artist received the news with surprise, considering that Marlboro has already made contact with Ludmilla’s team several times, even to cordially invite the singer to pay a visit to the DJ, at his residence without ever mentioning the process”.

