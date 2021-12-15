Health unit opens in São Marcos

A Family Health Unit (USF) was inaugurated, this Tuesday (14), in the neighborhood of São Marcos, in Salvador. On-site medical, nursing and dental care will be offered for adults and children. The capacity is for 650 people per day. There was also the delivery of a slope and the announcement of the Municipal Health Plan for Children and Adolescents (PMSIA) 2022-2030.

The USF is located on Avenida Gal Costa, and was named after the street. It has four Family Health teams and four Oral Health teams, and care can also be offered at home, when necessary, and in other social facilities in the community, in the area of ​​Primary Health Care. 16 thousand people will benefit.

Bruno Reis highlighted the efforts made by the city during his first year in office, said that the municipality’s planning and execution capacity made a difference and said he hired new servers to work in the health area. He also announced the reopening of the flu in the Pau Miúdo neighborhood.

“We are following the escalation of flu cases in the city and we also reiterate the appeal for people to be vaccinated. Today in Salvador there is a huge vaccination operation. On the other hand, we have always said that, if necessary, we can reactivate the units and, if necessary, we can even assemble others,” he said.

The former mayor of Salvador and pre-candidate for the State Government, ACM Neto, participated in the event and highlighted the changes that have taken place in the city’s health area in recent years.

“In 2013, when we took over the city hall, public health, as well as almost everything else in Salvador, was a disaster. It was a chaotic situation. Salvador had the worst coverage of primary care in all of Brazil, with only 18% of the population assisted by basic health services. The units had worn out physical structures, abandoned and many without teams, there was a lack of doctors, nurses, medicines, in short, it was a horrible situation”, he said.

Then he pointed out the advances. “Thanks to a lot of work, focus and dedication, we were expanding basic health services and ended last year with practically 60% of the population receiving primary care,” he said.

Structure

The new post will offer services within the programs of prenatal care, hypertension, diabetes, control of tuberculosis, leprosy and sickle cell disease, in the areas of Child Health; Adolescent Health; Women’s Health; Men’s Health; Adult Health; Elderly Health and Oral Health. The health unit will also have complementary services, such as dressings; collection of material for laboratory tests; vaccination; booking appointments for other specialties and other exams offered in the Municipality; dispensing of basic medicines and preparation of the SUS Card (2nd copy).

According to the municipal secretary of Health (SMS), Leo Prates, the numbers will be expanded. “This was the hardest unit to get off the ground. Today we make a dream come true. We left nine units in this district and reached 17. By the city’s anniversary, in 2022, four more health teams and four oral health teams will be delivered”, he said.

The manager also highlighted that the coverage of Primary Health Care in the District of Pau da Lima is currently 68%. The territory now has 16 Primary Health Care equipment, with the implementation of the USF Gal Costa.

In the same ceremony, the City Hall delivered a slope containment that is behind the USF Gal Costa, in a total area of ​​1,156 m². The investment was R$1.3 million, the intervention involved applications of stapled soil, shotcrete, grass planting in 152 square meters of area and stone masonry in 500 square meters. Since 2013, the City of Salvador has completed 113 slope containment works, 97 between 2013 and 2020, in addition to 16 works under this administration, which began in January 2021.

Bruno Reis also presented the Municipal Health Plan for Children and Adolescents (PMSIA) 2022-2030. It presents health policies aimed at childhood and adolescence that will be developed by the municipality over the next nine years. The Plan establishes local strategies designed to face or minimize priority problems that most affect this audience.