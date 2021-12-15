Heleno criticizes the delay in the Brazilian vaccine and says that 2022 will be “cruel”

The minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Augusto Heleno, stated that Brazil has a “cruel” perspective for 2022 for not producing a vaccine against Covid-19. Heleno made the statement this Tuesday (12/14), at the graduation of the Improvement and Intelligence Course, for agents already working at the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin).

The speech audio was obtained through the column. In the speech, Heleno also stated that he needs to take psychiatric medication “in the vein” daily so as not to lead Jair Bolsonaro to take “a more drastic attitude” against the STF. The general also said that he is “very worried” and will pray that the president does not suffer a fatal attack in 2022.

“The war for the sale of vaccines is a dirty war, it is a war fueled by a lot of money, as there has never been so much money available in the world. This is being played out inch by inch. This means world hegemony. And Brazil is chasing it. He has already commented several times that he is producing the vaccine, I don’t know what, but the time for the pandemic is passing and the Brazilian vaccine is not yet available”, said Heleno.

Next, the general stated:

“So we are spending money that we don’t even have to be able to maintain this level of vaccination that we have today, which is enviable, because we are not vaccine producers. An enviable level of vaccination. So we are heading for an extremely difficult year in Brazil. Few countries have such a cruel prospect of 2022 as Brazil.”

In March, Bolsonaro stated on radio and TV that the country would be self-sufficient in the production of vaccines against Covid “in a few months”, which did not happen.

Of the 16 immunizing initiatives that received support from the Virus Network, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), only one ended.

Another four that were approved and were about to start clinical trials but had to postpone them due to lack of public encouragement.

Questioned by the column about his statements, Augusto Heleno said: “The GSI fails to manifest itself because it is a demand that addresses the issue out of context.”

