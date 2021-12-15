Henry Borel case: Dr. Jairinho and Monique meet again for the first time since prison

Former councilor Jairo Souza dos Santos Júnior, Dr. Jairinho, and Monique Medeiros met again for the first time since they were arrested, accused of the death of 4-year-old Henry Borel. The two attended in person this Tuesday (14) the second hearing of the investigation and judgment of the case in the court of Rio de Janeiro.

Jairinho and Monique sat in different rows on the dock. According to information from the G1, the former councilor arrived first. Henry’s mother, on the other hand, entered the auditorium later and did not look in Jairinho’s direction. The two didn’t speak.

Henry Borel Medeiros, son of Monique and stepson of Jairinho, died on March 8 of this year. According to the complaint, the four-year-old boy was allegedly a victim of torture carried out in the couple’s apartment, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio. The boy was taken to the Barra D’Or Hospital, but has already arrived to the dead place.

Complaint

Arrested since April 8, Monique and Jairinho were denounced by the state prosecutor for the practice of aggravated homicide (for a shameful reason, with an appeal that made the victim’s defense difficult and inflicted intense suffering, in addition to having been committed against children under 14 years of age), torture, witness coercion, procedural fraud and misrepresentation.

