Henry Borel case: Filho de Jairinho says councilor was impeached due to media pressure | Rio de Janeiro



Henry Borel case hearing, this Tuesday (14), in the photo Jairinho – Marcos Porto/Agencia O Dia

Posted 14/12/2021 20:13 | Updated 12/14/2021 20:16

Rio – Earlier this evening, Dr. Jairinho’s eldest son, law student Luis Fernando Abidu Figueiredo Santos, 24 years old, and a civil police officer, identified as Sigmar Rodrigues de Almeida, friend of Leniel Borel, testified , father of the boy Henry Borel.

At first, Luis was questioned by the prosecution, about why his father was impeached in the City Council of Rio, if he was so dear and conciliatory. The boy claimed that his father lost his mandate because of the media coverage of the case on the death of Henry Borel.

Civil police officer Sigmar Rodrigues, who was the seventh witness to testify this Tuesday, said during the hearing: “Our intention, mine and Leniel’s, has always been to find the truth,” he said. The officer said he became friends with the victim’s father late last year because they attended the same church. Sigmar was listed as a witness for Jairinho’s defense.

The policeman reinforced that during the boy’s funeral, Jairinho touched Leniel’s back and suggested that he “make another child”. “I heard him say: ‘Life goes on, you’ll soon have another child.’

Sigmar also confirmed that Henry’s father praised Monique’s motherhood and would like to get back with her.

In all, ten witnesses were heard on Tuesday. The hearing will resume tomorrow at 9:30 am at the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ).