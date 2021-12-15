Henry Borel Case: Justice Hears Monique’s Defense Witnesses | Rio de Janeiro

The instruction and trial hearing on the death of the boy Henry Borel resumed this Wednesday (15). The witnesses for the defense of Monique Medeiros , mother of the child and who, along with Jairo Souza dos Santos Júnior, Dr. Jairinho, is a defendant in the process.

It is the third session of the process, which is conducted by the 2nd Criminal Court of the Capital.

Henry Borel died on March 8 and, according to a complaint by the Public Ministry, he was the victim of tortures of Jairinho, at the time stepfather and councilor of Rio. Afterwards, the politician ended up having his mandate revoked by other councilors of the City Council.

Monique Medeiros, the boy’s mother, is also responsible for triple aggravated homicide, torture and coercion of witnesses. (Remember the case below).

Antenor Lopes – Director of the General Police Department of the Capital;

Glauciene Ribeiro Dantas – Nanny to Henry Borel from 2 to 4 years old;

Reinaldo César Pereira Schelb – Captain of the Military Police;

Rafaela Pimentel Amaral – Best friend of Monique;

Bruno Bass – Hairdresser of Monique;

Rosangela Medeiros – Mother of Monique;

Bryan Medeiros da Costa e Silva – Brother of Monique;

Ana Paula Medeiros Pacheco – Cousin of Monique on her mother’s side.

Natasha de Oliveira Machado – ex-girlfriend of Jairinho.

Jairo Souza Santos, Colonel Jairo, Jairinho’s father, was heard on Tuesday.

The first summoned to testify was Antenor Lopes. Monique’s defense questioned him why the investigation into Henry’s death remained in the 16th PD (Barra da Tijuca) and was not transferred to the Homicide Police Station.

“There is no remittance from DH, return to DH, nor any other movement about sending the inquiry to DH. Who decided, how did you decide and why did you decide to stay in the 16th DP?”, asked lawyer Thiago Minagé, from the defense of Monique Medeiros.

“At no time did this case go to HD. The case was registered as domestic violence, so there would be no reason to register it with the DH”, said Antenor Lopes, head of the department of police stations in the Capital, responsible for nominating the delegates for the municipality of Rio de Janeiro.

Antenor said that Henrique Damasceno, head of the 16th Precinct, called him to talk about the possibility of sending the case to the Capital Homicide Police, because Henry Borel had died.

“After talking to me, he said, ‘The right thing is to stay here with me. I’ll proceed,'” reported Antenor.

“Damasceno called me, we talked, and I told him: ‘Look, it’s your assignment. At that moment, there was no reason to refer that fact anywhere’”, he stated.

Antenor also highlighted that, as director of the General Police Department of the Capital, he does not interfere in the investigations of any district police station.

“I talked to Henrique Damasceno [titular da 16ª DP, da Barra da Tijuca]. And told the secretary [de Polícia Civil, Allan Turnowski]: ‘If he believes they are innocent, he will come and report it. He has that personality.’”

The second to speak was Glauciene Ribeiro Dantas, babysitter for Henry. “I was Henry’s babysitter from January 2018 until the date of his death. when he stayed with his grandparents [maternos] in Bangu”, he clarified.

“Monique was a great mother, super loving, affectionate, I never saw anything different”, she declared. At that moment, Henry’s mother wept.

On Tuesday (14), during the second hearing, ten people were heard – one witness for the prosecution, two for the defense summoned at the request of Monique’s lawyers and another seven by Jairinho.

On Tuesday, Jairinho and Monique were reunited for the first time since they were arrested in April. They were seated in different rows on the dock. The former councilor arrived first. The ex, when she entered the auditorium, did not even look in Jairinho’s direction and remained without speaking to him.

Jairinho and Monique meet for the first time since prison

The current phase of the process at the Jury Court, presided over by Judge Elizabeth Machado, began on October 6, with the testimony of ten witnesses for the prosecution, in more than 14 hours of hearings.

At the time, the former councilor participated only by videoconference in the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex.

Jairinho’s oldest son testifies

On Tuesday, Luís Fernando Abidul, Jairinho’s eldest son, said he considered the accusations against his father unjust.

“My relationship is great with my brothers, having to face all this injustice. My 9-year-old brother cries every night. He misses it a lot. It’s hopeless. How do we explain this? That all this injustice was created,” he said Luis Fernando.

“My father raised me based on dialogue, conversation, examples. It was always based on love,” he added.

The mother of Jairinho’s eldest son, Fernanda Abidul Figueiredo, said that she has known the former councilor for 34 years and that he has always been very kind to everyone, including the children of neighbors.

Fernanda said she doesn’t believe in the inquiry that indicates that Jairinho assaulted another child.

Henry Borel’s first death hearing hears indictment

‘In a little while you’ll have another child,’ Jairinho would have said

Following the statements, civil police officer Sigmar Rodrigues said he was at the Barra D’or hospital on March 8, where Jairinho and Monique allegedly tried to help Henry.

Sigmar said he heard the former councilor speak to Henry’s father: “Life that goes on, in a little while you’ll have another child.”

At that moment, the policeman said that he had to keep Leniel Borel (Henry’s father) away from Jairinho. According to Sigmar, this episode was the moment of “animosity” between the former councilor and Henry’s father.

Hairdresser saw Henry limp

The first to be heard on Tuesday was Tereza Cristina dos Santos, a hairdresser who met Monique in February and witnessed a video call with Henry.

“Is it over there [a babá Tayná] it was showing that the child was kind of limping, that he had injured his knee”, said Tereza. The hairdresser also said that she heard Henry ask on the call: “Mommy, do I disturb you?”

Colleague confronted by vote

Thiago K. Ribeiro opened the stage of statements requested by Jairinho’s defense. Thiago, who was Jairinho’s colleague at the City Council, said he was “scared” by the news that his friend was indicted for Henry’s death.

“To this day, I can’t understand what happened, it’s not in keeping with the figure we’ve known for the past nine years,” he said.

“I had a habit of playing with the children, raising the children. He is a very affectionate person”, he declared.

Prosecutor Fábio Vieira dos Santos questioned him about the vote, almost unanimously, for Jairinho’s impeachment. There were 50 votes for losing the mandate and one abstention.

“This is a case that was on television 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The politician thinks about the impact of such a case on his term of office”, he said.

Jairinho’s Aunt: ‘It was an accident’

Herondina de Lourdes Fernandes, Jairinho’s aunt, is the owner of the house where the former councilor and Monique were when they were arrested. “I’m pretty sure he didn’t do it,” he said.

The aunt also stated that Jairinho said that his stepson’s death “was an accident”.

‘My son is not a psychopath’

Jairinho’s father, deputy Colonel Jairo (Solidariedade-RJ), also testified and said he is convinced that his son is not responsible for the crime.

“I wondered if I had spent 40 years living with a psychopath, it could happen. But I read a lot of books and psychopathy doesn’t fit with Jairinho”, defended the father.

Expected session script

Fourth : 15 defense witnesses summoned by Monique.

: 15 defense witnesses summoned by Monique. There is still no date set for the jury’s decision.

In October, two witnesses were absent. the prosecutor Fabio Vieira dos Santos insisted on his hearings, as well as the defenses of Jairinho and Monique. Are they:

Tereza Cristina dos Santos, hairdresser who saw a connection between Monique and Henry in a salon Leila Rosângela de Souza Mattos, employed by Jairinho and Monique.

Leila Rosângela once again missed the call.

After these statements, the defense witnesses called by the defenses of Jairinho and Monique Medeiros began to be heard. As there are many testimonials, the hearing continues on Wednesday (15).

Jairinho’s defense, exercised by the lawyer Braz Sant’Anna, called:

Thiago Kwiatkowski Ribeiro – He was a councilor at the Rio Chamber alongside Jairinho and is currently a member of the Municipal Court of Auditors; Herondina de Lourdes Fernandes – Jairinho’s aunt; Colonel Jairo, Jairinho’s father and state deputy; Luiz Fernando Abidu – eldest son of Jairinho; Cristiane Isidoro – former advisor to Jairinho; Muriel de Albuquerque Nobrega – Former partner of Jairinho; Fernanda Abidu Figueiredo – Former partner of Jairinho and mother of Luiz Fernando; Roger Baroni – Family driver; João Guilherme Câmara Santos – Former assistant of Jairinho; Ricardo Garcia de Góes – LEGIST doctor; Sami Jundi – Doctor specializing in forensic medicine and medical expertise; Sigmar Rodrigues de Almeida – Civil police.

Monique and Jairinho have been imprisoned since April 8 of this year, accused of the death of the boy Henry Borel. According to investigations, the child died because of aggressions from the stepfather and the mother’s omission. A report indicates 23 injuries due to ‘violent action’ on the day of the boy’s death.

The former councilor had a request for habeas corpus denied by the judges of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio. imprisonment in the Supreme Court.

Jairinho was denounced by:

triple qualified homicide (evil reason, torture and impossibility of defending the victim), with an increase in the sentence for being a minor under 14 years of age;

torture;

witness coercion.

Monique Medeiros was denounced by:

triple qualified homicide in the improper omissive form, with an increase in the sentence for being a minor under 14 years of age;

omissive torture;

ideological falsehood;

witness coercion.

