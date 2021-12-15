Holy See presents new rite and requirements for instituting catechists

Vatican, 13 Dec. 21 / 03:22 pm (ACI).- The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments presented the new rite of official institution of catechists in the Catholic Church. Along with the rite, in Latin, the congregation published a letter to the presidents of episcopal conferences around the world, in which it explains what it means to be a catechist, its functions and the requirements for admission.

As the basis of the new rite, the Congregation for Divine Worship refers to two documents of Pope Francis: the motu proprio Spiritus Domini, of January 10, 2021 “on the access of women to the instituted ministry of the lectorate and acolyte” and the motu proprio Antiquum Ministerium, which instituted the ministry of the catechist.

What is the catechist and what does he do?

“The ministry of the catechist is a ‘stable service rendered to the local Church according to the pastoral needs identified by the local ordinary, but carried out in a lay way according to the very nature of the ministry’: it presents itself broad and differentiated”, says the Archbishop’s letter Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship.

“Above all, it should be noted that it is a lay ministry based on the common condition of being baptized and the royal priesthood received in the sacrament of baptism, and is essentially distinct from the ordained ministry received in the sacrament of Holy Orders,” says the text .

Catechists, “by virtue of their baptism, are called to be co-responsible in the local Church in the proclamation and transmission of the faith, playing this role in collaboration with and under their guidance”.

It is possible to distinguish, “not rigidly, two main typologies of the modalities of being catechists. Some have the specific task of catechesis; others, the broader task of participating in the different forms of apostolate, in collaboration with ministers ordained and obedient to them”.

The letter also highlights that “as this ministry ‘has a strong vocational value which requires due discernment on the part of the bishop’ and its content is defined by each of the episcopal conferences (obviously in accordance with what was expressed in Antiquum Ministerium), not all those who are called ‘catechists’, or who carry out a service of catechesis or pastoral collaboration, should be instituted”.

The catechist who receives this ministry can: “guide community prayer, especially the Sunday liturgy in the absence of the priest or deacon; assistance to patients; guide funeral celebrations; the formation and guidance of other catechists; the coordination of pastoral initiatives; human promotion according to the Church’s social doctrine; helping the poor; to promote relations between the community and ordained ministers”.

“It is the task of each Episcopal Conference to clarify the profile, role and most coherent forms for the exercise of the ministry of catechists in the territory of their competence, in line with what has been indicated in the motu proprio Antiquum Ministerium”, says Archbishop Roche.

“Furthermore, adequate training programs for candidates must be defined. Finally, efforts must also be made to prepare communities to understand its meaning”.

Who shouldn’t be a catechist?

According to the letter, “those who have already begun the path to the sacred order and, in particular, have been admitted as candidates to the diaconate and the priesthood”, as well as “religious and religious (regardless of their belonging to Institutes whose charisma or catechesis), unless they are referents of a parish community or coordinators of catechetical activities”.

This is because the ministry of the catechist is a service proper to lay people.

Nor should “those who teach the Catholic religion in schools be admitted, unless they also carry out other ecclesial tasks in the service of the parish or diocese”.

Roche’s letter states that “an attentive reflection – which can certainly be deepened by reconsidering all the established ministries together and in a harmonious way – deserves the case of those who accompany the initiation path of children, youth and adults. It does not seem appropriate for everyone to be instituted catechists: as has already been said, this ministry has a strong vocational value which requires proper discernment on the part of the bishop”.

On the contrary, “it is absolutely convenient that everyone receives, at the beginning of each catechetical year, a public ecclesial mandate with which they are entrusted with this indispensable function. It is not excluded that some of those who follow initiation, after an opportune discernment, may be instituted as ministers”.

The letter emphasizes that these people could receive the ministry of the readership, to be officially readers, since the institution’s rite states that “their task is to educate children and adults in the faith and guide them so that they receive the sacraments with dignity”.

The letter emphasizes that “from what has been said, candidates for the instituted ministry of catechist – who must have a mature previous experience of catechesis – can therefore be chosen from among those who carry out the service of the proclamation: they are called to find effective and coherent for the first announcement, to then accompany those who received it in the actual stage of initiation. His active participation in the rites of Christian initiation for adults expresses the importance of his ministry”.

Archbishop Roche’s letter also says that “to ‘catechists who are really worthy and well prepared’ the bishop entrusts the celebration of minor exorcisms. Since catechumens have already been included in the sacraments of Christian initiation, catechists remain in the community as witnesses of the faith, teachers and mystagogues, companions and educators available to encourage, in whatever way possible, the lives of the faithful, so that they may be in conformity with the baptism they have received”.

“They are also called to discover new and daring ways of proclaiming the Gospel that will make it possible to arouse and awaken faith in the hearts of those who do not feel the need for it”, he adds.

Requirements and celebration of the rite

It is the bishop who must discern the call to the ministry of catechist, “assessing the needs of the community and the abilities of the candidates”.

“Can be admitted as candidates men and women who have received the sacraments of Christian initiation and have freely presented to the diocesan bishop a written and signed request.”

Catechists must be “men and women of deep faith and human maturity, who actively participate in the life of the Christian community, who are welcoming, generous and live in fraternal communion, who receive adequate biblical, theological, pastoral and pedagogical training to be communicators attentive to the truth of the faith and who already have a previous experience of catechesis”.

It is also required “that they be faithful collaborators with priests and deacons, ready to exercise their ministry where necessary and animated by true apostolic enthusiasm”.

The ministry of the catechist “is conferred by the diocesan bishop, or by a priest delegated by him, through the liturgical rite From Institutione Catechistarum promulgated by the Apostolic See”.

The ministry can be conferred during Mass or during the celebration of the Word of God.

The structure of the rite provides, after the Liturgy of the Word, an exhortation, which can be adapted by episcopal conferences; an invitation to prayer; a blessing text; and the delivery of the crucifix.

