Hospitalizations for flu grow in Feira de Santana and turn on the warning signal for H3N2 – Acorda Cidade

Published on 12/14/2021 2:48 PM.

Photo: Ney Silva/Acorda Cidade

Laiane Cruz

The number of hospitalizations of people affected by the flu in Feira de Santana has increased in recent days, and the municipality’s Health Department suspects that the infections are related to the mutation of the Influenza A virus, called H3N2.

The new strain of flu has aroused the concern of health authorities across the country, especially because of the similarity of symptoms to covid-19. According to the latest bulletin released by the state, nine cases have already been officially confirmed for the new variant, evolving to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG).

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, the municipal health secretary, physician Marcelo Britto, informed that the H3N2 virus is a variant of the H1N1. He has observed an increase in the number of patients with Influenza symptoms in Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and in polyclinics.

“I have been visiting the units and have detected in polyclinics and at Upa a significant increase in the number of hospitalized people, specifically with Influenza symptoms. And these people, most of them had not been vaccinated. So that’s why it’s important to start a campaign, which we’re calling Christmas without the flu, and in this way ask the population that has already responded so promptly to Covid’s vaccinations, with the first, second and third doses, now we also have to put it on the calendar vaccine, the vaccine against this flu, which also catches this H3N2 strain”, he stated.

Photo: Ney Silva/Acorda Cidade

The secretary informed that in Feira de Santana, as of December 13, 179,560 people had already been vaccinated against the flu, but there were still more than 10,000 doses in stock.

“Because now is the time to grow, with the summer, these amounts of these Influenza infections. It is a vaccine that is always more specific, because as you develop the vaccine, it expands its scope, taking the H1N1 and also taking several other variants. That’s why you have to keep taking it. If there was no mutation, you would take it once and probably never take it again. But as this virus changes, you need to. Scientists are studying and making adaptations to the vaccine itself in order to cover these new variants”, he clarified.

The secretary reinforced that anyone can be affected by the H3N2 virus. The symptoms, he said, are similar to a bad flu, which can progress to pneumonia. Treatment is through antibiotics, some injected into a vein, and that is why in some cases there is a need for hospitalization.

“So what we have to do is get the vaccine. If you catch the flu, it will get you mildly, much like the covid vaccine, where it doesn’t stop you, but you’ll have almost no sensation and it will go away without any problems. All people with comorbidities, especially chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, who have difficulty breathing, such as asthma, and older people, are predisposed to having the flu more severely and therefore may need to be hospitalized and are even a priority to get the vaccine”, he warned.

With the increase in the number of infected people, especially after the period of heavy rain, when there is a prevalence of the virus, Bahia issued a warning to all municipalities in the state. As Marcelo Britto, given this warning, the department has sought to take precautions in order to avoid overcrowding of health facilities, something that has not yet been observed.

“We are acting preventively to prevent things from getting out of hand and we have to take other measures. It is a concern throughout Brazil. As a form of prevention, the mask is still mandatory in our city and in most of Brazil. Some places that tried to release the masks are backing down, because of Covid, but at the same time the mask also helps protect against the flu. But if the population really wants to protect themselves, the vaccine is the way out”, he concluded.

With information from reporter Ney Silva from Acorda Cidade