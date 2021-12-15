how are Brazilian women on the US Stock Exchange

Right after the debut of Nubank (NUBR33) on stock Exchange from New York (Nyse), fintech quickly became the fourth largest Brazilian company. The company’s market value reaches US$ 44.88 billion (about R$ 255.34 billion) and is only below Vale (VALE3), with R$ 396.89 billion, Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), with BRL 395.84 billion, and Ambev (ABEV3), with BRL 255.49 billion,

Nubank’s IPO abroad follows a series of local companies, which preferred to follow the American dream and make their IPO on Wall Street, even though their roots were in Brazil. The American Stock Exchange draws attention mainly from the technology sector and companies linked to financial services.

Recently, even the Interbank (BIDI11), which has shares traded on B3, tried to migrate to Nasdaq, but its Board of Directors stopped the idea after realizing that it would be too expensive.

Those who are already there think differently. From the perspective of opportunities, there is nothing better than being where the capital market is more heated – although this does not necessarily mean satisfactory operating performance, as noted by investors.

Why the foreign stock exchange

Why the United States? The answer is pretty clear. While the Brazilian stock exchange comprises around 400 companies, the American universe includes more than five thousand companies, between Nyse and Nasdaq.

The high volume of listed companies reflects a thriving economy for decades and, of course, the American stock market culture. The New York Stock Exchange, that is, has 225 years of history. Today, about 56 percent of the US population, or 188 million people, invest in the stock market, according to consultancy Gallup.

Of course, there are a number of advantages to listing there. Between them:

mature market

With more than half of the population investing in the stock market, directly or indirectly, the United States has a more mature market and, who knows, even more efficient than the Brazilian one.

The capital market is more transparent, the US Securities and Exchange (SEC), the American CVM, is more active and investors are provided with more information. This creates security and reliability for companies that accept the conditions.

Furthermore, the regulation is more favorable. There is the possibility of creating share classes, generating different proportions in the shareholding structure. Controllers may have a smaller share but remain in the company’s reins.

Furthermore, while Brazil requires that the IPO be accompanied by a free float (percentage of the company’s shares outstanding in the market) of at least 25%, in the United States it is possible to list only 10% of the shares, for example.

Visibility and negotiation

Precisely because it has a more mature market, the liquidity of the American stock exchange is much greater than the Brazilian one.

For comparative purposes, last Friday (10) Nasdaq moved US$ 264.55 billion, with the trading of 4.41 billion assets, considering the assets of all its markets, according to its official website.

In the third quarter of this year, B3 had an average daily trading volume of BRL 36.85 billion considering the cash market, stock options, stock terms and index futures.

With greater visibility, companies tend to finance themselves cheaper to sustain their activities.

attractive valuation

It can be said that in the United States the investment process is a little different from the Brazilian one. The interest rate in the country is zero and, historically, it has a level considerably below the Selic.

In addition, the US stock market is (still) awash with Federal Reserve liquidity. Until November, the American BC was buying $120 billion a month in bonds, encouraging investment in risky assets.

As a result, the opportunity cost of investing in US fixed income is very high. These are some of the reasons why valuations are more attractive in the United States, especially for technology-related companies, regardless of the sector in which they operate.

Today, Nasdaq companies trade at a weighted price/earnings multiple of 30 times, above the average of recent years. The S&P 500 is rated 38 times. The Ibovespa, in turn, is traded at 6 times, one of the lowest levels in history.

By putting themselves on the American investor’s radar, companies have global reach.

The Brazilian wave on Wall Street

With the IPO of Nubank, 12 Brazilian companies are listed directly in the United States. Among those related to financial services and technology, there are six:

PagSeguro;

Stone;

XP Inc.;

Motherland Investments;

Vinci Partners;

Nubank.

In all, the six companies raised US$9.45 billion (approximately R$53.21 billion at the current price). Among the capital allocation efforts, in general, are the expansion of the customer base, working capital, potential acquisitions and investments in technology.

However, the sea is not for fish.

Since January 2018, when PagSeguro went public on the NYSE, the first to arrive in the US, the S&P 500 has risen 70%, the Nasdaq has advanced 115% and, even so, almost all companies operate in the negative.

Excluding Nubank, which debuted last week, shares in the other five companies are down about 20%, at least.

Since then, with a pandemic along the way, foreign investors’ appetite for Brazilian fintechs has cooled.

Why do Brazilian fintechs fall in New York?

Some reasons explain the market movement, from macroeconomic conditions to operational concerns, such as increased competition.

In recent months, above all, the negative trend has been accentuated by the monetary tightening in the United States. THE tapering, the process of reducing asset purchases by the American BC, has taken away the attractiveness of technology companies, especially those with less competitive advantages.

That’s because high-growth companies have most of their value in the future and, as a result, current financial results may be sacrificed in favor of higher returns ahead.

Also, the high interest rate movement worldwide in the post-pandemic also impacts this type of segment. The high Selic rate in Brazil and the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States as of next year raises the companies’ expected cost of capital, and the result is the same: a drop in multiples.

THE PaySeguro, for example, since the IPO until the beginning of this year has risen 87%. Starting in January, equities entered a negative spiral. Since August, the shares have retreated about 55% on the New York Stock Exchange.

From an operational point of view, the company remains solid. In the third quarter of this year, the company earned R$ 321.5 million, an increase of 22.1% over the same period in 2020. The company’s digital bank almost doubled in 12 months, to 12.2 million active users.

But, as if distrust were not enough, the Brazilian Central Bank (BC) added more fuel to the fire. On October 8, a public consultation was held to assess changes in the rules for the card payments sector. Changes in the interchange fee and payment settlement term may impact the company.

This process also balances the stone, which has suffered losses in recent months. In the year, the papers melt almost 80%, following the results that disappointed. Between July and September this year, the company earned R$ 132.7 million, a drop of 53.9% compared to the same period last year.

Among deliveries below expectations, the costs are too high, pulled by the high Selic. The company has also recently struggled to maintain its credit operation.

Performance of PagSeguro and Stone shares in the last 12 months

THE XP, in turn, shows some deceleration. The company founded by Guilherme Benchimol saw its quarterly net income surpass the mark of BRL 1 billion for the first time, but net inflows dropped from BRL 75 billion to BRL 37 billion in 12 months.

In the quarterly comparison, assets under custody decreased by 3%, mainly due to the devaluation of the market. The company’s Ebitda margin retreated 4.4 percentage points, to 36.9% in the quarter.

The monetary tightening that impacted companies on the Stock Exchange ended up putting pressure on homeland and vinci, also. Managers saw their roles retreat even with the operating results being positive.

while the profit of homeland grew 8% in 12 months, to US$ 21.5 million, the net result of vinci advanced 101% in the same period, to US$ 51.60 million.

The fear of investors is that the stock market will be further pressured by the global slowdown and the withdrawal of stimuli from the last ones, affecting the businesses they seek equity, like such companies.

THE Nubank, on the other hand, still surfs the optimism of the IPO. Although the sample is still small, the company’s shares operate in the blue since they debuted on the NYSE, last week, promising to develop its ecosystem and, with that, present the profitability that has not yet appeared.

At stock Exchange, quotations do not always reflect the operational performance and growth avenues of each business. The advantages of listing in the United States, for example, do not guarantee immediate success of the actions. The investor must stay tuned.