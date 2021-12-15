how much does a BRL 6.5 million premium on savings yield?

This Wednesday night (12/15), Caixa will draw its new Mega-Sena prize, number 2438. about BRL 6.5 million, considering that the Mega-Sena is accumulated within this value range. Have you ever thought about hitting the jackpot and winning the jackpot? But what would you do for the money to have a good yield?

An alternative is to leave the Mega-Sena prize yielding in your savings. To show you how the calculation works, we brought the simulation of income according to the Selic rate. Copom, recently, made a new readjustment. Now, the Selic is around 9.25%. The calculation, then, starts to have different dynamics.

This means that savings have returned to the old level, that is, deposits made until April 2012. Remembering that, in the last Mega-Sena contest, no one was able to get the six dozens right and, for this reason, the prize was accumulated in the range of R$6.5 million.

Mega-Sena: how much R$6.5 million pays off

If only one player manages to hit the six tens of the new Mega-Sena draw, he can take home the value of BRL 6.5 million. The award forecast was established by Caixa itself. There will be a possibility, in this way, of leaving the money in savings.

The Selic rate is currently in the 9.25% range. That is, with an income on savings of 0.50% monthly + TR. This means that, in the first month, the lucky one will have an income of BRL 32.5 thousand, average.

It is worth noting that bets can be placed until 19:00 on December 15, 2021 (the day of the new draw), both through lotteries and on the Caixa website. The broadcast will be promoted, as usual, by the bank’s YouTube channel.