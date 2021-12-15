In this article, how can we unlock Garena Free Fire Max’s most dangerous stomach. Please follow the details provided here carefully.

Garena Free Fire Max is the favorite Battle Royale game played in every country in the world. This is the updated version of Free Fire. This BR game was released in the same year. This Battle Royale game is currently downloaded by over 50 million players from the Google Play Store.



The developers of this game provide attractive rewards to players. Lots of rewards like characters, pets, weapon skins, emotes, light skins and elite passes, etc. All these pets are used by every player on the field. However, we will tell you how you can unlock the most dangerous pet from within the game. Also read: – 5 powerful characters available at low price in free fire free.

How to unlock the most dangerous pet in Free Fire Max?

Pets are the most used ​​in the Free Fire Max. Why, this is an option that every player uses. Currently, there are several pets in the shop section with different qualities. However, with so many pets, players are confused about which one is the most dangerous on the field.

Detective Panda is the most dangerous and beneficial on the field in Free Fire Max. Because, inside that belly is the power called Panda Blessings. When it hits opponents on the field, the player’s HP automatically increases. Players can unlock this pet in the store section of the game. You can purchase the pet by following the details provided here.

How to unlock the most dangerous pet in Free Fire Max? Open Free Fire Max on your gaming device. After opening the lobby screen, tap the Shop button on the left side. Then, by clicking the Pet button on the right side, the pet list will open on the screen. Select Detective Panda. Tap the Buy button at the bottom. Pay according to price.

