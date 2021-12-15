Human values ​​and focus on innovation are differentials in the 50 years of Unimed VTRP – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The trajectory of 50 years of Unimed Vales do Taquari and Rio Pardo in the region was the topic on the agenda at Café Empresarial Online, held this Tuesday morning, 14. Promoted by the Commercial and Industrial Association (ACI) of Santa Cruz, the virtual meeting was broadcast on the entity’s YouTube and Facebook platforms. Invited to the event, the president of Unimed, Neori Gusson, shared information about the cooperative’s management process, the many challenges faced throughout history and how the organization is preparing for the future, with strong investments in the area of ​​innovation and focus in human values.

The virtual chat was conducted by ICA President Gabriel Haas de Borba and Vice President Cesar Cechinato. Café Empresarial is sponsored by the Regional Development Bank of the Extreme South (BRDE), University of Santa Cruz (UNISC) and Gazeta Communications Group.

With 240 thousand customers, Unimed VRP is a reference in the health area in the State. Management, guided by quality in customer service, bears the mark of pioneering spirit. The medical cooperative was the first operator in the segment to offer online consultations in the region, even before the pandemic. In 1992, when few companies talked about quality management, Unimed already realized that this was the way to prepare for the future, anticipating the market context.

According to Neori Gusson, it was at this time that Unimed was convinced that prevention was important. “More than treating diseases, working on prevention was a way of optimizing results and ensuring more humanized care for patients,” he says. In 2012, the big turning point came, when the cooperative began investing heavily in the concept of creating healthy habits, encouraging not only disease prevention, but quality of life.

Quality

The entire cooperative management process is based on quality, which presupposes constant improvement and improvement. Behavior already internalized in the team, which often anticipates the audit process, seeking to correct possible errors. “Always relearn to constantly improve”. To guarantee this level of customer satisfaction, Unimed has been investing in the construction of a large service platform, whose pillar is the integration between the various actors in this process: doctors, hospitals, clinics and laboratories. A work of data management, monitoring and analysis to offer better solutions to all parties involved.

Innovation

Anticipating the future is a job that requires planning. Going one step beyond the market ensured Unimed VTRP go through the challenge of the pandemic in a more prepared way. The cooperative’s president recalls that investments in technology to offer online consultations, which were already underway, made it much easier to adapt to the restrictions imposed by social isolation. “We were able to adapt more quickly and it was possible to offer a virtual shift with 40 doctors during the pandemic”, highlights Gusson.

Currently, Unimed VTRP follows the evolution of technology and is already preparing itself for new “jumps” in the area. Initiatives such as Vaibee – an innovation hub inaugurated in 2020, which seeks ideas and projects to develop the ecosystem focused on the health sector – is one of the actions that reflect the cooperative’s entrepreneurial spirit.

