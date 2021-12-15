‘I can take my guard off’ · TV News

Former nanny of the Poncio family and Josué’s aunt, Cyntia Cyndel threatened Myllena Costa, his biological mother. This Tuesday (14), she exposed the carelessness of the matriarch with the boy and revealed that she has evidence to take custody of his mother. Last week, Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto were prevented from continuing the adoption process and returned the child.

In a series of recordings published in her Stories, on Instagram, Cyntia detonated the woman: “Look, God knows what He’s doing, see. Because if it weren’t for this moment, when I’m taking care of my daughter, I wouldn’t be responsible for my actions. Oh, what a rage!”.

She said that Myllena has another small child and does not take care of the baby. An example of this, according to the former nanny, is the child’s disorganized vaccination schedule. “The big mother there, with a son who is almost one year old, has only one vaccine taken. […] I didn’t go to the police station and I’m silent here. On the day I decide to go to the police station, on your part, I can get you off guard. Okay, princess?” he threatened.

Cyntia criticized the fact that Josué’s biological mother filed a lawsuit to stop the adoption of Sarah and Couto. The boy had been with them since early 2020, when the then nanny introduced him to the family. She took a break from work due to a pregnancy.

“I still haven’t got this story about her saying that she didn’t give the child up for adoption, that it was just to come spend a few days with me here in Rio de Janeiro. I don’t understand this part, but I can prove it [que Myllena mentiu]. I held it for a long time. There are times when she has been talking shit and I have been silent, so as not to compromise my work, but now it hasn’t,” she blurted out.

Joshua’s return

On December 9, Sarah confirmed to the press that she was no longer with Joshua. “On learning the facts, the Poncio family found themselves in a situation that no family should experience: the irreparable loss of a child,” he said in the text published on social networks.

“A mother’s love is an inexplicable feeling and capable of doing everything for the little ones. The separation of a family with her baby is an injury that can never be healed. Sarah appreciates the messages of support and prayers made through social media. wishing all the best for Josué, who will always have his place in the Poncio family’s home”, concluded the press office.

Check out the text released by Sarah in full and the videos by Cyntia Cyndel below: