‘I can take off guard’, says former nanny of the Poncio children to Josué’s biological mother

Cyntia Cyndel, who brought Joshua so that Sarah Pontius and Jonathan Couto to adopt, spoke on social media after the biological mother of the 2-year-old baby asked for custody of him back. Cyntia, who is a former nanny to the Poncio children, was quite angry with the situation, even threatening Myllena – the biological mother.

+ ‘I haven’t received any invitations’, declares Helen Ganzarolli about her supposed participation in BBB22

+ William Waack is hospitalized and undergoes a heart procedure, says columnist

“I did everything. Oh what a rage. Because the big mom over there, with the nearly one-year-old son with just one shot taken. What big mom is this? That the child is 10.11 months old and has only one vaccine taken? My brother even sent me a message yesterday saying that she had told him that Sarah had called her, told her about the flight that the child was going at 8 am, and today she doesn’t know the time anymore”, says Cyntia on Instagram .

“Baby raises her hand to you and gives thanks to God. Because I didn’t go to the police station and I’m quiet here, because the day I decide to go to the police station with all the evidence I have I can take custody of you, okay, princess?”, he continued.

In the end, she said that Myllena lied when she said she left the boy with Cyntia for only a few days. “I still haven’t got this story about her saying that she didn’t give up custody of the child for adoption, which she gave to me just to come and spend a few days in Rio de Janeiro, I didn’t understand that part of her. But I can prove it. I held it for a long time. She’s been talking shit for a while now, and I’m silent, because of my job, because of everything, not to express myself. Because everything on the internet, the more you mess with it, the worse it gets. But now it didn’t. A liar is her last name”, he concluded.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

