‘I had to move to another place when I discovered heat allergy’

When heat allergy, a potentially life-threatening condition, left Carrie Schmitt unable to get out of bed, she had to quit her job and move across the United States in search of cooler weather. This also led to her becoming an artist, as Emily Oomen recounts.

One day in 2003, in Ohio, Carrie Schmitt was walking with her son. As they walked, she began to feel sick, and her legs began to swell.

Carrie’s legs were nearly three times their normal size, and she called the emergency services. She was rushed to hospital with anaphylactic shock.

The treating doctors were intrigued. Initially, they suspected the reaction was linked to a bee sting or pollen, but Carrie was tested for both and was not allergic to either.

Recovered, she was discharged from the hospital, but continued to have reactions over the next few months.

After many tests and consultations, the doctors finally came to an agreement on the diagnosis: cholinergic and solar urticaria. Carrie was allergic to heat and sun.

A new life

A lover of hot weather and the sun, she was devastated. “It was like the death of my previous life,” she says.

Carrie’s allergy had become so severe that she could no longer climb stairs or make quick movements like mopping floors. If your body sensed heat, it would go into anaphylactic shock.

Dr. Mansi Kanuga, an allergy specialist at the Mayo Clinic, says there are “a variety of theories” about the cause of cholinergic and solar urticaria, but “the specific mechanism that underlies” the condition “is not well understood.”

“These disorders likely result from an increased sensitivity of allergy cells (known as mast cells) to environmental conditions or stimuli,” she says.

What is urticaria?

Hives are a kind of rash that appears on the skin and causes itching.

They can be triggered by the immune system, which mistakenly starts attacking healthy tissue.

One in seven people with chronic urticaria experience depression or anxiety as a result of this condition.

In many cases, an obvious cause for the problem cannot be identified.

Mast cells are part of the immune system and help fight infections. When they detect an allergen – a substance that can trigger an allergic reaction – they release histamine.

Carrie’s specialist believes her allergies could be linked to the birth of her child. She lost a lot of weight while nursing him, and unlike her other two babies, her son had a voracious appetite and nursed almost constantly.

Carrie was so depleted of nutrients that her hair began to fall out. She said her doctors believe her body may have thought it was being attacked and wrongly identified the heat as an enemy.

As she tried to understand her diagnosis, Carrie grew increasingly frustrated. The only safe place for her happened to be her bed, which she hadn’t been able to get out of for months.

She says she was lucky: at the time, her husband had a good job and health insurance and was able to take care of the children, but she had a hard time accepting her condition.

She always thought, “I can’t lie here for 50 years. This can’t be my life. One day, a voice popped into my head and said, ‘Now that your life is over, why don’t you do what you want. and start painting?’

a new career

Carrie had always been fond of art, but had given up as a teenager, convinced by others to pursue a safer career.

Prior to her heat allergy, she had worked as a medical writer at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she wrote for medical journals, manuals, and the hospital’s website. But when she started painting, “it took me to this other world where my physical condition didn’t matter,” she says.

“I couldn’t wait to get up in the morning and paint. It was all I wanted to do. I developed a really beautiful relationship with creativity because it saved me.”

Carrie could sit up in bed and balance her sketchbook on her knees and surround herself with all the materials she needed.

She describes herself as an “intuitive painter”, letting the painting emerge without a plan, which she says creates something “greater than I could have imagined”.

His paintings are colorful and feature many flowers, evoking the history of his family of gardeners.

When Carrie started painting, she was also experimenting with different treatments.

Cholinergic and solar urticaria are often controlled by reducing exposure to potential allergy triggers, such as hot baths and direct sunlight. Antihistamines can also be helpful in reducing itchiness and skin rashes.

But Carrie found that her allergy didn’t respond well to traditional treatments and began exploring more holistic approaches, including so-called advanced allergy therapies (AAT).

AATs involve placing bandages around the body, applying light pressure. It is similar to acupuncture but without the use of needles.

Kanuga says that, at the moment, AATs are not a studied approach to managing allergies. Because of this, Carrie was skeptical, but said that after the treatments, the best was “so immediate it shocked me”.

She was able to get out of bed and walk again, she was able to drive again and use the stairs again. Occasionally she had a rash, but the reactions were minor.

a new state

There was another, more drastic treatment that her doctors suggested might benefit her but would change her life: moving from Ohio (eastern US), where temperatures can peak at 38 degrees, to a more temperate climate. .

Carrie decided to immerse herself in the idea and moved to rainy Seattle (in western Washington State, bordering Canada), where maximum temperatures are usually around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

With the colder environment, Carrie began to see gradual improvements in her condition until she was able to do yoga and paint in her bedroom.

She started looking for a studio, but after facing exorbitant prices in Seattle, she bought a school bus, painted it pink, named it Rosie and turned it into an art space.

“It turned out to be one of the greatest blessings of my life,” says Carrie. Although Carrie has more freedom in Seattle, she still needs to be wary of Washington’s increasingly hot summers and wildfires. When summers are too hot, she has to take shelter in air-conditioned hotel rooms or cabins on one of Washington State’s cooler islands.

She admits that managing her condition can be difficult at times. She can’t go to her kids’ sporting events when it’s too hot and relies on her family to help her with busy shopping and chores around the house.

But there are also positive aspects. Her condition led her to write her memoirs – The Story of Every Flower (The Story of Every Flower) – about his art, and is teaching painting classes online in hopes of inspiring others to embrace creativity in difficult times.

“I feel like she can be an ally, or a friend, or a lover,” he says. “It’s always with me.”