I have chondromalacia patella and the treatment doesn’t work; what do I do? – 12/14/2021

I have patellar softening in both knees that does not improve with treatment. What can I do?

The best thing to do is muscle strengthening associated with stretching. It’s important to work your quadriceps and abductor muscles (which are on the outside of your thigh). Attention is paid to the movements during the exercises. The knees can only flex up to 90°. While stretching, more attention should be paid to the hamstring muscles (back of the thigh) and adductors (located in the inner thigh). And for the training to be done correctly, without causing even more pain, the help of a physical educator is necessary.

On long journeys, always try to get up, walk and stretch if possible. In addition, you also need to keep an eye on the scale. Excess weight, although it has little influence on the problem, can contribute to increased pressure on the knees.

It is worth knowing that the problem, also called chondromalacia patella, is due to an abnormal wear on the cartilage of the patella, a bone located in the anterior region of the knee. The problem can occur slowly and is associated with impact exercises, in addition to forced bending of the knees. However, it could also be a genetic condition.

Chondromalacia patella is not curable, but for most patients muscle strengthening helps to significantly reduce symptoms. If, even after following the training correctly, the person still feels pain, the orthopedist may indicate the treatment of viscosupplementation (intra-articular application of hyaluronic acid). In more extreme cases, surgery ends up being an option.

Sources: Fabiano Nunes, orthopedist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, Marcos Demange, professor at the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology at FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo) and specialist orthopedist on knee at IOT-HCFMUSP (Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology, Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo) ; Renato Paes Barreto, orthopedist at the Hospital Santa Joana Recife.