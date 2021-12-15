‘I want to meet Dudu, he plays a lot!’

Atuesta was officially presented as a Palmeiras reinforcement last Tuesday

Officially presented as a reinforcement of Palmeiras last Tuesday, the midfielder Edward Atuesta has everything to succeed in Brazilian football. That’s what the former right-back guarantees Danilo Silva, former partner of the Colombian in Los Angeles FC, from United States.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, the former player of International and São Paulo it was all praise for Atuesta and highlighted the athlete’s class on the field.

“Atuesta has a very good pass, a very good placement and vision of the field, as well as an interesting perception of the game. He’s a guy I say who plays in a suit and makes the team move! It has a very great quality. He manages to keep people in front of the goal every time, even as a second defensive midfielder,” said Danilo, who played with the Colombian at LAFC between 2018 and 2020, before hanging up his boots.

“I arrived (at the LAFC) in 2018 and Artuesta was already there. Everyone said that (strikers) Latif (Blessing) and (Carlos) Vela were the guys on the team, but I said: ‘The team’s ace is the 20 shirt, you can’t see it!‘ It was Atuesta. After that, several interesting things started to emerge, he even got polls from big clubs in Europe, but his exit didn’t work,” he revealed.

According to São Paulo, Atuesta has a style of play similar to the steering wheel Fabinho, of Liverpool and of the Brazilian Team.

“In MLS, he was more of a second defensive midfielder than a midfielder and he helped a lot in marking. It has great strength and can do the box-to-box, he plays the entire field and arrives to give good passes and let the team face the goal“, described.

“Besides, he has a very good set piece, he scored some free kicks in our years there. Generally, when (striker Carlos) Vela was not on the field, it was Atuesta who took care of it,” he recalled.

“If you’re going to compare it to someone, Atuesta reminds me a little of the characteristics of Fabinho, from Liverpool. He has good marking strength and a lot of quality on the pass,” he stressed.

Danilo Silva also highlighted that the midfielder has a very calm temperament.

“He is a very good boy, centered and family. He is married and has a small son named Mathias. Good guy, group and very cool”, he praised.

Observed by Palmeiras for a long time, Atuesta signed for five seasons with Verdão, with a contract until 2026.

As he had been playing normally at the LAFC, the Colombian should be available to coach Abel Ferreira for the beginning of the 2022 season.

Atuesta poses for a photo after signing a contract with Palmeiras Fabio Menotti/Ag Palmeiras

‘You will play with my friend Dudu’

In addition to knowing Atuesta well, Danilo Silva is very friendly with another player from the Palestinian squad: the striker Dudu.

they played together in the Dynamo of Kiev, from Ukraine, and they have a great relationship to this day.

“Dudu is practically my brother. I took care of him a lot when he arrived at Dynamo (laughs)”, he joked.

According to Danilo, Atuesta is already aware that he will find a star at Palestra Itália, which has left the Colombian eager to meet his new teammate.

“As soon as Atuesta got it right with Palmeiras, we talked a lot. I even joked: ‘You’re going to play with my friend Dudu’. He asked: ‘What’s Dudu like?’ . It’s one of us!’. He said to me: ‘I’m dying to meet Dudu, he plays a lot!‘”, said.

“He always talked about Dudu because he knew we had played together. He always followed Palmeiras games and he liked it a lot,” he said.

“Furthermore, Atuesta always said that he wanted to eat barbecue in Brazil, as he has great affection for our country. Now, there will be no lack of opportunity (laughs)”, he concluded.