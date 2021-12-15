I would still be drinking if I were with Jennifer Garner

During his appearance on the radio show ‘The Howard Stern Show’, Ben Affleck revealed that he felt “trapped” in his marriage to Jennifer Garner and that he doesn’t think he would have stayed sober had he kept the relationship.

“We would probably have ended up in each other’s throats. I’d probably still be drinking. Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was stuck,” Affleck said.

The actor, who went into rehab for alcoholism in 2018, continued: “I was like, ‘I can’t go out because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which ended up not being the solution.”

Affleck added that he and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018, tried to work on the marriage because of their three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

“Ultimately, we tried because we had kids, but we both felt we didn’t want this to be the model our kids saw of marriage,” he said.

In addition, Ben also revealed that, after hitting rock bottom, it took him a year and a half to sober up.

“The cure for addiction is suffering, you suffer enough that something inside you says, ‘I’m fed up.’ but my relationship with my kids, and when I felt it impacted them, I recognized it. It was the worst day of my life, but since then, I swear to Christ, I’ve never wanted to drink again,” he said.

He explained that the tabloids were wrong about the breakup and that even though the marriage didn’t work out, he still loves and respects Jennifer. “We had a marriage that didn’t work out. This happens. She’s someone I love and respect, but I shouldn’t marry anymore,” he added.