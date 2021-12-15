Ibovespa closes lower for the second day in a row, pressured by Wall Street ahead of the Fed

(Getty Images)

The Ibovespa repeated the previous day’s movement and closed lower after reaching 109 thousand points. The volatility of business on Tuesday (14) was reinforced by the low in the international market, with stock exchanges abroad reflecting inflation data and waiting for the monetary policy decision in the US, in addition to the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 related to the Ômicron variant.

Here in Brazil, the agenda had two highlights that moved the markets. First, the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom), in which the basic interest rate (Selic) rose 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year. The document strengthened the tone hawkish of last Wednesday’s post-meeting communiqué, with the BC concluding that the monetary tightening process should come out more restricted than used in a base scenario.

On the other hand, the latest economic indicators continue to be weaker than expected. The volume of services, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), dropped 1.2% in October compared to September. The Refinitiv projection, of market consensus, pointed to an increase of 0.1%. It is the second consecutive negative rate, accumulating a 1.9% retraction.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“With the latest retreat data, the evidence we have is that the rise in the Selic rate is starting to have an effect on the economy. We already have interest rates in contractionary territory”, says João Beck, a partner at BRA.

Alexandro Nishimura, an economist at BRA, believes that the subject of the PEC dos Precatórios once again hit investors today. “The sign was even reversed when news began to circulate about the possibility of altering the PEC dos Precatório that would force a new assessment by the Senate,” he said.

The vote in the Chamber on changes to the text of the PEC in the Senate was awaited throughout the day, but only began after the market closed. The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution provides for postponing the payment of judicial debts, making room in the Public Budget to finance the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid, replacing Bolsa Família.

closing numbers

The Ibovespa closed down 0.58%, at 106,759 points. The day’s financial volume was R$ 25.9 billion. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 fell 1.18%, to 106,575 points, in the last trades of the day.

“We see little room for deterioration greater than or beyond what we are seeing in prices,” says Alexandro Brito, manager of Finacap.

The commercial dollar closed up 0.34%, at R$5.693 on purchase and R$5.694 on sale. The dollar futures for January 2022 rose 0.11%, to R$ 5.707, near the closing.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In the extended session of the futures market, the DI for January 2023 rose four basis points, to 11.49%; DI for January 2025 operated close to stability, at 10.46%; and the DI for January 2027 was up one basis point, at 10.37%.

Read more: Petrobras announces 3% gasoline price reduction for distributors

international scholarships and commodities

New York indices echoed producer inflation data (PPI) – the index rose 0.8% in November compared to October, while market consensus estimated a positive change of 0.5%. In twelve months, the index accumulates an increase of 9.6%, the highest in eleven years.

The data came out on the very day the meeting of the Open Market Committee of the Central Bank of the USA (Fomc), the Federal Reserve’s Copom, began. Investors fear that the monetary authority may use the indicator as a premise to accelerate the withdrawal of stimulus to the country’s economy and increase interest rates.

The Dow Jones closed down 0.30% to 35,545 points; the S&P 500 retreated 0.74% to 4,634 points; and the Nasdaq closed down 1.14%, at 15,237 points.

Another negative pressure came from the new variant of the coronavirus. Ômicron is already responsible for 3% of Covid cases in the US, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, the variant accounted for less than 1% of cases.

Tedros Adhanom, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), stated that the new mutation should already be present in every country in the world, with 77 countries already having confirmed cases.

European stocks closed down for the fifth consecutive day. Investors remain cautious with Ômicron, given the increase in the number of cases of the new strain.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Read more: Pfizer Pill prevents hospitalizations but not mild symptoms

The European Central Bank and the Central Bank of England will also have meetings this week to assess the continuity of stimulus measures, which also put the market in attention mode. The Stoxx 600, an index that gathers companies from 17 European countries, closed down 0.7%.

Oil prices closed lower, also echoing news about the new variant of the coronavirus. The International Energy Agency has reduced its consumption forecast for the commodity in 2022 by 100,000 barrels per day, due to the new strain. A barrel of Brent crude for February 2022 closed down 0.95% to $73.68; a barrel of WTI for January fell 0.83% to $70.70.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related