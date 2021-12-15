Ibovespa futures have moderate gains awaiting Fed decision; market operates sideways abroad

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

The future Ibovespa operates at a moderate increase in business this Wednesday (15), the day on which attention will be turned to statements by the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States. The meeting of the Open Market Committee (Fomc) of the monetary authority ends today and, although American interest rates are kept at historically low levels, the market believes that the Fed will accelerate the withdrawal of stimulus (tapering) to the country’s economy.

Since the pandemic started, the American BC has been disbursing billions of dollars for purchases of Public Bonds, to inject liquidity into the economy. The pace of purchases has already slowed down in the last month of November and can be reduced even faster. This perception comes from the fact that the Fed is now dealing with the highest levels of inflation in the US in 39 years.

Around here, the Central Bank released today the IBC-Br, on the performance of the economy in the last month of October. Popularly known as “GDP preview”, the index dropped 0.4% compared to September, reflecting weaker economic data, such as recent retail and services indicators, which came in worse than expected.

The domestic scenario also brings the vote in the second round of the adjustments of the PEC of Precatório in the Chamber. The changes made to the text in the Senate were approved in the first round in a vote last night.

Investors also remain cautious with the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, after statements by the World Health Organization (WHO) about the high degree of transmissibility of the new strain. In the United States, the variant already accounts for 3% of total Covid-19 cases today.

At 9:18 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for December 2021 advanced 0.42% to 107,020 points.

The commercial dollar operated in a fall of 0.29%, to R$ 5.677 in purchase and R$ 5.677 in sale. The dollar futures for January 2022 fell 0.2% to BRL 5,690.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 drops one basis point to 11.48%; DI for January 2025 rises one basis point, to 10.46%; and the DI for January 2027 drops two basis points to 10.35%.

Exchanges abroad operate in a waiting period for the Federal Reserve’s statement after the end of the Fomc meeting, which is scheduled for 4 pm (GMT) today. In New York, the Stock Exchanges are coming off two in a row down and, this morning, the futures indexes operate with different trends.

Dow Jones futures are down 0.01%, S&P 500 futures are down 0.03%; and Nasdaq futures retreated 0.19%.

In Europe, inflation data are highlighted on the day’s agenda. Consumer prices in the UK rose 5.1% in the 12-month period to November, the sharpest increase of the decade, above the target of the British Central Bank. The British monetary authority also meets this week to discuss stimulus to the economy.

European stocks, which are coming off a streak of five days in decline, are testing a recovery in today’s business. The Stoxx 600 index, which gathers shares of companies from 17 European countries, advanced 0.41%.

In China, industrial production increased 3.8% in November year-on-year, beating expectations. However, the retail data came in well below expectations, reflecting restrictions with the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. While Chinese stocks closed lower, the indices in South Korea and Japan ended the session with moderate gains.

The price of iron ore on the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange dropped sharply again today and oil prices are following the same path, retreating for the third day in a row, with the expectation that stocks may exceed demand next year. The barrel of Brent retreated 1.03% to US$79.24 and that of WTI fell 1.16% to US$69.91.

corporate radar

Distribution of earnings by several companies and discussion about the privatization of Eletrobras are among the main highlights of the day.

The privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) has returned to the agenda of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

According to a document released last Friday (10) by the Court, the privatization of the state-owned company will be analyzed in an extraordinary session today (15), at 10 am.

The privatization would be analyzed last Wednesday (8), but the rapporteur, Aroldo Cedraz, took the process off the agenda.

On this fourth, Petrobras pays billions of dividends to shareholders. The state-owned company pays R$2.195126 per common and preferred share as dividends and R$1.055361 gross per common and preferred share as interest on equity (JCP).

Investors who held shares on December 1st, the base date for accounting, are entitled to receive the proceeds.

The state-owned company also informed the day before that, as of today, the average sale price of gasoline A to distributors will go from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter, an average reduction of R$ 0.10 per liter.

Find (RENT3)

Localiza (RENT3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the gross amount of R$97.15 million, equivalent to R$0.129163564 per share.

The shareholders listed in the company’s shareholding position on December 17 will be entitled to the earnings. Payment will take place on February 11, 2022.

Still on the radar, Cade’s Court must reach a decision on the proposed incorporation of Unidas by Localiza.

WEG (WEGE3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the total amount of R$134.27 million, corresponding to R$0.032 per share.

Payment will be made to share holders on December 17th. Payment of JCP will take place on March 16, 2022.

Vibra approved the payment of interest on equity in the amount of R$148.5 million or R$0.13148245401 per share, on December 23, 2021.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) will pay interest on equity in the gross amount of R$186.083 million, corresponding to R$0.09438900266 per common share.

The payment of proceeds will be made on December 29th and will be based on the final shareholding position on December 17th, 2021.

In addition, Rede D’Or (RDOR3) withdrew the proposal to incorporate the Hospital Santa Helena from today’s AGE (15).

Odontoprev (ODPV3)

Odontoprev (ODPV3) approved the distribution of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$ 12.27 million, corresponding to R$ 0.023678950 per share.

The company’s stockholders on December 17 will be entitled to the proceeds. Payment is scheduled for December 30th.

Syn Prop Tech (SYNE3)

Syn Prop Tech (SYNE3), formerly of Cyrela Commercial Properties, announced that it will distribute R$1.25 billion in dividends, equivalent to R$8.1889 per share.

Proceeds will be paid on December 28th, based on the existing shareholding position on December 17th.

CSU CardSystem (CARD3)

CardSystem (CARD3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$4.0 million, equivalent to R$0.972 per share. Payment will take place on January 14, 2021.

Drogasil streak (RADL3)

RD will pay R$ 41 million in dividends this Wednesday (15th). The shareholder who held the share on December 8 will be entitled to the proceeds.

Eternit approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the total amount of R$14.9 million, equivalent to a net amount of R$0.20529681 per share.

Payment will be made on December 28, 2021 and will be based on the shareholding position on December 21, 2021; the shares will be traded on the “ex” basis of interest on equity from December 22, 2021.

Fine Gold (OFSA3)

Ouro Fino (OFSA3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$16.1 million, corresponding to R$0.30043 per share.

All holders of shares of the company will be entitled to receive the JCP on the base date of December 17, 2021. Payment will take place on December 29, 2021.

Yduqs (YDUQ3) took out a foreign loan from Citibank, in the amount of US$ 80 million (R$ 447.6 million).

The cost of the loan will be 100% of the CDI plus 1.30% per annum, for a period of two years.

Ambipar’s Board of Directors (AMBP3) approved the 3rd issue of debentures, in the amount of R$750 million.

Gafisa (GFSA3)

Gafisa approved the issuance of convertible debentures, in the amount of R$245 million. The company also issued certificates of real estate receivables (CRI), backed by simple debentures, also issued by the company, in the amount of R$ 85 million.

According to a statement, the funds will be used to pay fees for projects.

Gerdau (GGBR4) and Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4)

The Boards of Directors of Gerdau (GGBR4) and Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4) elected Rafael Dorneles Japur to the positions of Vice President and IR Director of the two companies.

