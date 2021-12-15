Ibovespa operates aimlessly and on hold by the Fed; Eletrobras sinks by Reuters

2/2



© Reuters. Headquarters of B3 10/19/2021 REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli



2/2

by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The market operated between gains and losses this Wednesday, with the market awaiting the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision in the afternoon, followed by the statement by the institution’s president, Jerome Powell.

The session, which could already be volatile because of the Fed, is also for the expiration of options on the Ibovespa.

In addition, corporate news moves stocks with relevant weight in the index, such as slaughterhouses and Eletrobras, which collapsed after another setback in the privatization process.

At 11:08 am, the Ibovespa fell 0.1% to 106,652.53 points. The financial volume was 4.7 billion reais.

Global markets are facing the Fed’s monetary policy decision after two days of meeting. The expectation is that the US central bank will signal an acceleration to between $25 billion and $30 billion in the pace of asset purchases, currently at $15 billion, and an early start of interest rate hikes. A Reuters poll of economists suggests a first rise in the third quarter of 2022.

The day before, a producer price indicator above expectations in the US reiterated bets on a tougher stance by the Fed and triggered a fall in stocks, as the withdrawal of stimulus means less liquidity for global markets.

The statement with the decision will be released at 4 pm and Powell, speaks half an hour later. US equity futures traded without clear direction, despite a momentary improvement after US retail sales data came in below expectations in November.

“The market is on hold for the Fed”, summarizes Antônio Carlos Pedrolin, leader of the variable income table at Blue3. “That’s what the market is actually reacting to today,” he adds.

In Brazil, investors digest the result of the IBC-Br economic activity indicator, yet another macroeconomic data that disappointed market expectations.

The indicator fell 0.40% in October compared to September, with seasonally adjusted data, informed the Central Bank on Wednesday, compared to the 0.20% decrease estimated by analysts.

In politics, the Chamber of Deputies approved in the 1st round the main text of the new PEC dos Precatório. Market is also keeping an eye out for news about the new Ômicron variant of Covid-19.

HIGHLIGHTS

– ELETROBRAS ON (SA:) collapsed 9.4% and PN sank 8.7%, after Minister Vital do Rêgo, of the Federal Court of Auditors, indicated his intention to ask for views on the privatization process that is being judged in the plenary of the court. This Wednesday, TCU will appreciate the first stage of the company’s privatization process.

– JBS ON (SA:) rose 3.3% and MINERVA ON (SA:) rose 8%, after China’s customs administration announced that imports of products from Brazil would resume. MARFRIG ON (SA:) reduced the initial increase and traded with a gain of 0.9%. Brazil had suspended shipments to China, its main customer, after confirming unusual cases of “mad cow disease” in early September. Shares in the two companies jumped the day before.

– ENEVA ON rose 4.8% and FOCUS ENERGIA ON, which is not on the Ibovespa, rose 5.9%, after the companies announced an agreement to incorporate Focus by Eneva (SA:). The operation involves a payment of 715 million reais, in cash, by Eneva. Focus will be delisted, with the consequent migration of the shareholder base to Eneva.

– LOCALIZA ON (SA:) rose 3% and UNIDAS ON advanced 3.5%. The business combination between the two companies is being judged by the court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense this Wednesday. Cade’s General Superintendence had already recommended approval of the deal in September, with the adoption of remedies that mitigate competitive risks.

– PETROBRAS ON (SA:) and PN fell 0.9% each, following the decline in .

– MÉLIUZ ON up 4.6% and BRASKEM PN (SA:) up 3.1% were other bullish highlights.

– DEXCO ON fell 3.1%, in a session that operated ex-dividends, and BANCO DO BRAZIL ON (SA:) gave 2.6%.

(Alberto Alerigi Jr. Edition)