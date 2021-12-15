Ibovespa starts to fall abroad, on the eve of Fed decision By Reuters







SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The price began to fall this Tuesday afternoon, in a new negative session abroad, after inflation data in the US reiterated expectations for the monetary policy decision of the (Fed).

At 2:33 pm, the Ibovespa dropped 0.42%, to 106,928 points. The financial volume was 14.2 billion reais.

In the US, the price was down nearly 2% and down 1.2% on the heels of higher-than-expected producer price data released the day before the Fed’s monetary policy decision. were on the radar.

“The market is cautious as we will have a Fed meeting tomorrow, which could bring about a reduction in monetary stimuli with greater intensity,” said Bruna Marcelino, chief strategist at Necton Investimentos.

Commodity-related companies such as Vale (SA:) and Petrobras (SA:) returned earnings from the opening and began to follow the negative performance of and , respectively.

In the case of Petrobras, the announcement of a reduction in the price of gasoline also moved the company’s shares.

The main negative contribution to the Ibovespa was Vale, while on the opposite end, JBS (SA:) led the positive trading session for meatpackers.

Large banks were also rising, after the minutes of the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) to reiterate the message seen as ‘hard’ and reveal that it even assessed a rise of more than 1.5 percentage points on the Selic.

(By Andre Romani)