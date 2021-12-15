Ibovespa starts to fall abroad, on the eve of Fed decision By Reuters

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Ibovespa starts to fall abroad, on the eve of Fed decision By Reuters 9 Views



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The price began to fall this Tuesday afternoon, in a new negative session abroad, after inflation data in the US reiterated expectations for the monetary policy decision of the (Fed).

At 2:33 pm, the Ibovespa dropped 0.42%, to 106,928 points. The financial volume was 14.2 billion reais.

In the US, the price was down nearly 2% and down 1.2% on the heels of higher-than-expected producer price data released the day before the Fed’s monetary policy decision. were on the radar.

“The market is cautious as we will have a Fed meeting tomorrow, which could bring about a reduction in monetary stimuli with greater intensity,” said Bruna Marcelino, chief strategist at Necton Investimentos.

Commodity-related companies such as Vale (SA:) and Petrobras (SA:) returned earnings from the opening and began to follow the negative performance of and , respectively.

In the case of Petrobras, the announcement of a reduction in the price of gasoline also moved the company’s shares.

The main negative contribution to the Ibovespa was Vale, while on the opposite end, JBS (SA:) led the positive trading session for meatpackers.

Large banks were also rising, after the minutes of the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) to reiterate the message seen as ‘hard’ and reveal that it even assessed a rise of more than 1.5 percentage points on the Selic.

(By Andre Romani)

Risk Statement: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the current market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

PIS-Pasep will be readjusted from January 2022; check value and who receives

THE PIS-PASEP will be readjusted from January 2022. This is because it is based on …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved