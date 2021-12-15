‘I’ll leave it up to God and the leaders’

Artur, from Red Bull Bragantino, spoke about his dream of playing in Europe and if he has already received offers

big highlight of Red Bull Bragantino in the season, Arthur won the ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Award and was called up by Tite for the Brazilian national team.

At the brazilian, helped the team to the historic classification to the group stage of the Libertadores Conmebol with 12 goals and eight assists. In addition, he was featured in the runner-up campaign in the South American Cup.

“The year was incredible, I’m very happy with the team’s performance and reaching the end of the season with the long-awaited Libertadores was to close with a flourish,” he told the ESPN.com.br.

“I work to evolve at Red Bull Bragantino, it’s the result of a lot of work for me and the team. I’ll work so that I can evolve and have more maturity in the games.”

The short and fast forward is already a name talked about in European football and made the news in the Spanish newspaper As, who even got excited when he reported an interview with him:

“The new Ronaldinho wants to play at Camp Nou”.

However, he denied that he had ever received proposals from teams from the “Old Continent”. “Nothing arrived for me, I’ll leave it up to God and the managers. I dream of playing in Europe, but my thoughts are here and I have a contract,” he guaranteed.

Artur celebrates at Red Bull Bragantino x Fortaleza Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino

“We dream big. We almost won the Sudamericana, we reached the final, but the title did not come. But at Libertadores we want step by step to see what we will do.”

Artur’s idea is to fight for a spot on the Brazilian team at the 2002 World Cup in Qatar.

“Selection was an incredible experience, a kid’s dream. Being around the best in the world was very rewarding. I worked hard and I’m going to work to feel that butterflies in my stomach again. Neymar is the guy who only saw through the video game and be in it table, making meals and training with him was an animal experience for me!”, he concluded.