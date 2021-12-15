In 3 years, most virtual meetings will be in the metaverse, says Bill Gates

By 2024, most virtual business meetings will be held in the metaverse. At least, that’s what Bill Gates believes.

Last weekend, Microsoft’s co-founder posted an article on a personal blog in which he makes some predictions about the future. Although most of them are related to the pandemic or other diseases, he also commented on technological advances in the metaverse.

According to Gates, in up to 3 years, it will be common for users to start using digital avatars to meet virtually with other people, offering the feeling of being in a real room with them.

All of this must be done using virtual reality goggles and motion capture gloves. The businessman explains that he believes the avatars will be able to replicate expressions, voice quality and even body language.

“There are several companies working on 3D avatars, and I recently had the opportunity to test some of their prototypes. I was super impressed by what I saw” – Bill Gates

Achilles’ heel

Gates points out that adopting the metaverse will be a bit slow at first, as most people don’t have VR devices yet.

Next year, Microsoft plans to release an interim version of the technology, a webcam that lets users capture 2D images to animate a digital avatar.

In addition, the company is studying integrating Mesh — a virtual and augmented reality virtual communication platform — with the Teams service, to provide corporate meetings in the metaverse.

“There is still some work to be done, but we are approaching a threshold where technology is beginning to truly replicate the experience of being together in the office,” said the billionaire. Who lives will see.