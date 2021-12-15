In a bikini, Camila Pitanga enjoys the beach and sees whales in the sea

Camila Pitanga decided to enjoy the sunny afternoon this Tuesday (14), on a beach in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro and was completely amazed when sighting a whale in the sea.

At the time, the actress was having fun with friends on the spot, when she came across the animal nearby. Like other bathers, Camila took the opportunity to take some pictures of the marine mammal.

To enjoy the moment of leisure, the actress bet on a bikini with a white top and printed panties. At 44 years old, the famous one drew attention with her body and great beauty. Check out some photos:

Camila Pitanga (Photo: JCP/AgNews)

Camila Pitanga (Photo: JCP/AgNews)

Camila Pitanga (Photo: JCP/AgNews)

Camila Pitanga (Photo: JCP/AgNews)

Camila Pitanga (Photo: JCP/AgNews)

Camila Pitanga (Photo: JCP/AgNews)

Camila Pitanga (Photo: JCP/AgNews)

Camila Pitanga leaves TV Globo

In November of this year, Camila Pitanga announced her departure from TV Globo, after 25 years at the channel. Through social networks, the actress published a farewell text and made it clear that the “Goodbye” is not definitive.

“No, this is not a goodbye – even because after 25 years I can say that TV Globo is part of me and I believe that I leave in this house not only roles that marked my history, but I leave love. So how could I say goodbye if this story doesn’t seem finite to me? Because that’s the magic of my craft: art is eternal. And a large part of the eternity I produced in my career”, Camila said in an excerpt of the text.

CHECK THE COMPLETE MATTER: Camila Pitanga does not renew with TV Globo and leaves the channel