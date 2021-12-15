In A Fazenda 13, Sthe is detonated after seeing photos of Dynho and Mirella: ‘Recalque’ · TV News

The reaction of Sthefane Matos when seeing the photos of the wedding of Dynho Alves and MC Mirella in A Fazenda 13 caused a stir. This Tuesday (14), the farmer of the week showed some memory clicks to the feedlot colleague as she made faces and mouths.

On the Gossip do Dia Instagram profile, the public revolted and called Sthe “repressed”, “poor” and with “heavy energy”. “The deep breath and the swing of the leg… Woman, respect yourself”, said Rafaela Borges. “Face of debauchery”, Cris Viana noted. “The face of someone who was imagining that it should be her in Mirella’s place”, wrote Maria Eduarda.

Faced with the negative repercussions of Sthe’s reaction, Mirella commented on the episode on her Twitter. “How much they attacked me simply for having seen all this early… Today, seeing a person looking at a photo of me with a look of contempt, anger, disgust… How do people feel who said I was crazy?!”, she asked .

In November, the funkeira rebelled with her then-husband’s actions in A Fazenda 13 and announced her divorce. “[…] After carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the time and irreversible.”

End of The Farm

This week will see the outcome of A Fazenda 13. To define the finalists for the season, the participants went through a dynamic that put everyone in the field. This Monday (13), MC Gui and Aline Mineiro left the reality show. Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari, who disputed to stay in the quadruple hot seat, are in the final.

This Tuesday (14), the public will vote for their favorites to continue in confinement. This time, they face Dynho Alves, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Sthefane Matos.

the poll of TV news indicates that Melquiades and Solange are the most loved by the public to join the other two finalists. The ex-On Vacation with the Ex comes with 67.74%, while the ex-Banheira do Gugu has 21.2%. In addition to the eliminations, there will be a “condo meeting” with everyone in the cast and the opening of voting for the winner.

Check out the video of Sthefane Matos and Mirella’s reaction below:

How much they attacked me simply for having seen all this early… today seeing a person looking at a photo of me with a look of contempt, anger, disgust… how does it feel to people who said I was crazy?! — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) December 14, 2021

