In ‘A Place in the Sun’, Ravi is arrested and refuses Christian’s help; know reason





In the next chapters of “A Place in the Sun”, Ravi (Juan Paiva) will finally get a new job, but will be arrested after assaulting his boss and will still refuse to accept help from Christian (Cauã Reymond).

After trying several times to get a job, the ex-driver goes to work in a cafeteria. One night after work, he’ll get a chicken from his boss and give some to his son, who’ll be sick.

The next day, he will discover that other employees of the establishment also got sick from eating the boss’s gift. He will pressure you to tell the truth, but the boss will deny guilt.

“I’ll go inside, then, get the chicken, and you’ll eat in front of me, will you?” Ravi will say. “Youngsters are the ones who give rotten food to others,” he countered.

After the argument, the young man will attack the boss and will end up being arrested. In jail, Joy will visit him. “Where’s Chico? How is he doing?”, he will ask. She’ll say he’s sick and doesn’t have the money to bail him out.

“Could it be that you don’t have anyone to borrow? And that Mr. Renato who was such a friend of yours?” he will suggest. “No way! That man is no good! I may be desperate, but I don’t want anything from that man, can you hear me?” Ravi will finish.