In a rare act of public support, Bachelet declares vote for Boric in Chile – International

SANTIAGO – The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and former Chilean President, Michelle Bachelet, declared vote for the left candidate for the presidency Gabriel Boric this Tuesday, the 14th, in a rare case of political demonstration by a high person in charge of the UN, as well as to former presidents of the country.

“It doesn’t matter if I vote for any candidate, so I’m going to vote for Gabriel Boric,” Bachelet said in a video published by his foundation, Horizonte Cidadão. silently respecting those who think differently”, he added.

On vacation in Chile, Bachelet claimed to have come to the country to fulfill his civic duty. “What will be decided next Sunday is fundamental. Nobody can be indifferent”, he said, urging Chile to choose “a president who guarantees that our country can really continue on the path of progress for all, a path of greater freedom, equality and human rights that are respected; a sustainable environment and, of course, the opportunity for a new Constitution.”

The public support comes after a private meeting between Bachelet and Boric at the home of the former Chilean president, confirmed by the leftist in the last presidential debate, held on Monday 13. ) president Ricardo Lagos”, said Boric when asked about the meeting by Chilean TV presenter Solead Onetto. “We had a very good conversation because I must learn from your hits and misses.”

The support was questioned by Boric’s rival, far-right candidate José Antonio Kast, who “regretted” that “the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights intervenes in this way in the elections”.

Bachelet’s foundation, created in 2018, had already “unequivocally” declared its support for the broad front and made itself available for its candidacy in November, after the first round of the presidential election.

UN recommends discretion

Bachelet’s manifestation is a rare case. According to the UN conduct manual, international officials must “exercise discretion in their support of a political party or campaign and must not accept or solicit funds, write articles or make public speeches or statements to the press”, adding that, if If in doubt, these cases should be referred to the chief executive.

“This leaves much of the United Nations’ habit”, says diplomat Rubens Ricupero, who was secretary general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad). “I imagine she did it because she was president, she must be worried about the situation, but in my many years at the UN, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Ricupero does not believe, however, that the act should be punished. “The other candidate (José Antonio Kast) is a candidate from the extreme right, and unless he wins the elections and decides to raise this issue, it must be nothing more than a certain reaction. Bachelet can argue that Kast threatens human rights, and as she is a Commissioner, she felt compelled to defend human rights,” she says.

For him, the demonstration must not set precedents either. “It’s a very isolated case. I think it happened because she was president, and there are few UN posts of that kind that are in the hands of people who have had that kind of role. There’s only her and the secretary general”, he says.

Former presidents don’t usually manifest themselves

Chilean political scientist Miguel Herrera, from the Centro de Estudios Públicos, explains that Bachelet did not violate any Chilean electoral rules. “Traditionally in the country, the former president does not show support for a candidate. However, this is just a tradition, not a legal norm”, he says.

He notes that the position has a symbolic effect on more traditional sections of the electorate, such as the New Majority. “He may have some influence over the toughest constituency in the coalition, but he is in the minority.”

For him, the manifestation of Bachelet does not guarantee good results for Boric. “Bachelet at one point supported Paula Narváez (her former spokesperson), and she ended up not even passing the primaries in her own sector,” he recalls.