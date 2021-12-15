In In the Times of the Emperor, Candida predicts a catastrophe with Samuel: ‘Agony’ · TV News

Cândida (Dani Ornellas) will have another presentiment on the day of Samuel (Michel Gomes)’s wedding to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The spiritual leader will predict a catastrophe involving the engineer, who will be arrested during the ceremony. “An agony warning me of something”, will release the Queen of Little Africa in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes that will go to the air next friday (17) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the boy will appear getting ready for the wedding with the help of Don Olu (Rogério Brito). “Engineer, future partner of the Baron of Mauá [Charles Fricks] and married to the first doctor in Brazil! Did you imagine you’d get this far?” the barber will exalt.

“I just didn’t want to be forced to hide who I really am,” laments the former captive, who had to change his name at the beginning of the plot to escape Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero). The deputy believes that the good guy was responsible for the death of Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim).

“You are a source of pride for me and for all of our people!”, says Zayla’s (Heslaine Vieira) father. The young man, however, will have a bad feeling and will comment: “I hope to God that my past does not appear to me, at some point, charging me for a crime that I will never be able to prove that I did not commit”.

Samuel and Candida in the soap opera scene

Samuel is unmasked and arrested at the altar

Then, the public will see the engineer anxious and surrounded by the royal family in the church. “If you want to give up, there’s still time. I saw that there’s a secret way out back there”, will enjoy Gastão (Daniel Torres). “Don’t play games, your highness! Today I’m getting married even if the world falls apart!”, Samuel will fire.

The seer, however, will show nervousness as she watches the boy at the altar. “What’s up? Are you… Feeling something?” Olu will notice. “An agony warning me of something that is about to happen. But I don’t know what it is!”, the spiritual leader will despair.

Candida’s prediction will be confirmed a few minutes later, when the good guys are about to say the long-awaited “yes”. Tonico will storm the church screaming with Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) and other police officers.

“Stop everything! This marriage is a fraud! There is no such thing as Samuel dos Anjos! That black man at the altar is called Jorge! And besides being a faker, he’s a murderer! My father’s murderer!”, the politician will accuse. Pilar’s fiance will still be arrested at the altar and sentenced to life in prison in the novel.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

