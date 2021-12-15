In tears, Agüero announces retirement from lawns due to heart problems | international football

A sad day for world football. At 33, striker Sergio “Kun” Agüero announced his early retirement from the pitch due to heart problems. Thrilled and crying a lot, the Argentine player from BarcelonaThe explained his decision during a press conference on the pitch at the Camp Nou, in which he was accompanied by President Joan Laporta. The entire cast and coaching staff of the Catalan club were also present, as well as coach Pep Guardiola and several Manchester City players, as well as family members of the now former athlete.

– This press conference is to communicate that I am stopping playing professional football. These are very difficult times, but I’m still very happy with the decision I made. In the first place is my health because of the problem I had a month ago – Agüero said, breaking down in tears.

– I was in the hands of the doctors and they told me that the best thing was to stop playing. I made the decision 10 days ago. I did my best to see if there was hope, but there wasn’t much. I always dreamed that I played football since I was 5 years old when I touched a ball and my dream was to play in the First Division (Argentina) and I never thought of arriving in Europe. Thanks to Independiente, I was coached there, to Atlético who bet on me when I was 18, to Manchester City, who know how I feel about them, I left the best there and they treated me very well and the people at Barça. And also the Argentine national team – completed the striker, after being consoled by Laporta.

2 of 4 Agüero, moved, announces his retirement — Photo: FC BARCELONA Agüero, moved, announces his retirement — Photo: FC BARCELONA

After Agüero’s choked words, a video with highlights of his career, in which he won 21 titles and scored more than 400 goals, was shown. Everyone at the ceremony, which was also attended by people linked to Atlético and Madrid and Independiente (former Kun’s clubs) were thrilled.

– You always want to continue earning more things, but I feel very happy for the titles I won. But I think I did all the best for myself and the clubs I played for. I’m proud of my career – said Agüero, still emotional.

Asked what are the most beautiful goals of his career, Agüero cited one for each team he played and gave a brief smile amid all the sadness as he joked about his last ball in the net.

– A very beautiful goal was for Independiente, it was a very beautiful moment in my career, against Racing. I have nothing against Racing, but at age 17, it was the prettiest first goal I ever scored. And then with Atlético in the Europa League it was also a very happy moment. And at City, as everyone knows, that goal against QPR , which gave me my first Premier League title and City’s first in years (watch below). And at the last moment of Copa America, I played a little, but I followed the boys and that was what we had been looking for for years. I was very happy. And the last one I did at Real Madrid. Not bad, right, to be the last goal, right? – he joked.

Agüero also said at the press conference that he intends to stay connected to football at first.

– This happened to me now, because things happen for something and it’s positive because I’m here telling. But yes, it’s a good thing they’ve spotted this issue now. Trying to be happy outside of football and being able to enjoy all the moments that football players know they miss many moments. It’s not easy being a football player. Train, play, travel every day. Players must be highly respected. I will stay connected to football and be able to enjoy life more.

3 of 4 Agüero, moved, during a farewell football press conference — Photo: REUTERS Agüero, moved, during a football farewell press conference — Photo: REUTERS

Agüero’s drama started in October

Agüero’s drama began on October 31, when he went into the field to face Alavés and needed emergency care right after the match, when he felt discomfort in his chest. Tests showed that the Argentine suffered an arrhythmia, and he had to be hospitalized.

At the time, the Spanish press reported that it was not the first arrhythmia in the striker’s career. Barcelona would have been aware of a previous episode, but did not expect this to happen again, given the performance at Manchester City and the medical review at the time of signing. Cardiac arrhythmia episodes may not pose serious danger, but they are also likely to be indicative of more serious problems, experts say.

Barcelona dealt with the matter officially at the time, announcing that Agüero would be out of the field for at least three months to undergo treatment, after a procedure performed during his hospital stay. However, amid a lot of mystery, news emerged in Spain and Argentina indicating that the striker could never play professionally again.

4 of 4 Agüero got sick during the game against Alaves at the end of October — Photo: Getty Images Agüero got sick during the game against Alavés at the end of October — Photo: Getty Images

Agüero arrived at Barcelona at the beginning of the current season after ending his relationship with Manchester City, a club he defended for ten seasons and is one of the biggest idols, as well as being the top scorer with 260 goals. The athlete’s intention was to return to Spanish football, where he had previously defended Atlético de Madrid, to help rebuild Barcelona and play alongside “compadre” Lionel Messi. However, the ace ended up heading to PSG.