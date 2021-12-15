India opens investigation into ‘forced conversions’ in the order of Mother Teresa of Calcutta – International

AHMEDABAD, India – Indian police have opened an investigation into a allegation of “forced conversions” within the Catholic congregation Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta. Gujarat state authorities are trying to determine whether girls at Vadovara’s home were required to carry a cross and read the Bible, following a complaint from a district social services worker.

Gujurat is one of the States of India Hindu majority – where the nationalist prime minister was born Narendra Modi – and where unclear rules against “forced conversion” have been adopted or more strictly enforced in recent years.

The specific complaint against the Missionaries of Charity states that 13 copies of the Bible were found in the institution’s library and that the girls housed in the place were obliged to read the sacred Christian text. According to Mayank Trivedi, a social services official, his report to the police is based on a report from child protection authorities and other district officials, as he explained to France Presse.

The Missionaries of Charity deny any forced conversion. The founding text of the religious order created by Mother Teresa of Calcutta – canonized by Pope Francis in 2016 and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 after living most of her life in mission in India – stipulates that the missionaries “do not impose their Catholic faith To nobody”.

Human rights activists are concerned about increasing discrimination and violence against religious minorities since Modi took power in 2014, while the government denies any project of Hindu hegemony and insists that there are equal rights among all religions.

Last year, however, the US commission on international religious freedom included India on the list of “countries of particular concern” for the first time since 2004. Religious freedom advocates say they have recorded more than 300 anti-Christian incidents this year. /AFP