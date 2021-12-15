Influencer is convicted of virtual lynching after speaking ill of stores on the networks

RIO — The digital influencer Tarine Gulusian, who has more than 430,000 followers on YouTube, and 261,000 on Instagram, was sentenced by the São Paulo Court to pay R$ 25,000 to the manager of a candy store for having incited a virtual lynching . The information was released by UOL and confirmed by GLOBO.

Tracked by license plate:Application driver arrested suspected of raping a passenger in Belo Horizonte

In April 2017, Tata, as she is known, went to the Paradis Macarons store, in São Paulo, placed her daughter on the glass case and asked the nanny to take a photograph. The site manager asked the influencer to remove the child from there, saying that the glass could break and hurt the girl.

Tata recorded a video in the store, exposing employees and the manager’s name, and told his followers to negatively rate the establishment on the “Trip Advisor” website. At the time, she had 90,000 followers on the social network Instagram, where she posted the videos, in which she said that she was “treated very badly” and that the manager was “a terrible human being”.

The ruling analyzed that the manager even lost her job because of the episode, after receiving several derogatory messages, and that “the public exposure of the author’s image and name using the internet (…) went beyond the limits of reasonableness and good sense”.

In DF:Court condemns the bus company to pay R$ 12 thousand in compensation to the victim of fat phobia

The influencer was convicted in the first instance and appealed. In a decision published last week, the São Paulo Court of Justice not only upheld the conviction, but increased the value of the indemnity (from BRL 5,000 to BRL 25,000, for moral and material damages).