Influenza cases overcrowd health units and PAs in Greater Vitória; watch videos

The situation of the Emergency Care Units in Greater Vitória is complicated. In recent days, there has been an increase in demand for care related to flu symptoms, which makes patients wait even longer to be seen.

There are reports of over crowded in units in several cities such as Alto Lage, in Cariacica; Glória, in Vila Velha, Enseada do Suá, in Vitória; Carapina, in the Serra; Arlindo Vilaschi, in Viana.

This Tuesday morning (14), the TV Vitória/Record TV report was in the Alto Lage PA and many people were looking for assistance.

Photo: Alessandra Ximenes / TV Vitória

Alto Lage PA was packed this Tuesday morning (14)

A woman reported that she was at the scene on Monday night (13), but the situation was even worse. She gave up waiting for assistance and preferred to come back this morning.

Patients report that they are showing symptoms of respiratory syndrome, such as fever, runny nose, malaise, nasal congestion, cough, among others.

The city halls of Cariacica and Serra confirmed the increase in patients with flu-like symptoms.

old village highlighted that about 50% of calls are related to respiratory syndrome. Already Victory, reported that there was no increase in care related to the disease. According to the city, in the last eight weeks the number of notifications is stable in the two emergency services in the city.

However, Folha Vitória received complaints and images of overcrowding at the Praia do Suá PA in the afternoon of Tuesday (14), a fact that also occurred last week. Photo sent by a patient shows people even sitting on the floor.

Photo: Reproduction

PA of Praia do Sua, this Tuesday afternoon (14). Photo sent by Folha Vitória reader

The situation in private health services does not seem to be different either. An example is the emergency service of the Unimed Victoria, on Avenida Leitão da Silva, which was also packed this Tuesday morning (14). The Folha Vitória report saw patients at the site who had flu-like symptoms and, most of them, were younger people.

Unimed’s advisors have not yet commented on the capacity at the site. Once you respond, the story will be updated.





Sesa outlines a strategy to face the disease

The Health Department of Espírito Santo (Sesa) has not yet reported how many cases of influenza were registered in Espírito Santo this year and whether there was a recent increase in the state.

The secretariat only informed that the situation in the state of Rio de Janeiro is monitored, where there is a record of a influenza epidemic, and that the The technical team is already drawing up strategies for coping with the disease and monitors the situation in the state.

Brazil may start the year with a flu epidemic

Experts warn that Brazil is at risk of starting the year 2022 with two simultaneous epidemics, covid-19 and flu (influenza A). The flu epidemic that devastates Rio de Janeiro could spread to other capitals and large urban centers, along with new cases of infection by Sars-CoV-2 – the new coronavirus.

These show a long-term upward trend, revealed the latest Fiocruz InfoGripe Bulletin, last Thursday (9th). Some factors may explain the flu spread scenario.

Infectologists point out as causes of the spread of the disease the relaxation of restrictive measures against the new coronavirus (which also reduced the circulation of other respiratory viruses, such as influenza), the low vaccine coverage against influenza and the large number of people vulnerable to the virus .

The immunization against influenza was only resumed in Rio de Janeiro on Friday (10). It had been interrupted for nearly a week.

“Due to the large daily movement of passengers between the main urban centers in the country, especially from Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brasília, infectious diseases and, particularly, respiratory viruses are very easy to jump from one place to another quickly,” stated researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of the Fiocruz InfoGripe Bulletin.

Experts explain that, throughout 2020, Sars-CoV-2 dominated the scene. Practically, there were no cases of flu in the year before last. From the second half of 2021, however, with the advance of vaccination against covid, other respiratory viruses began to reappear. That’s what happened with syncytial, bocavirus, and finally influenza last month.

Rio registered 23 thousand cases in three weeks

In Rio, the flu virus spread rapidly. In the last three weeks 23 thousand cases were registered in the city, according to the Municipal Health Department.

Usually, the flu appears between the months of April and July, in the transition from autumn to winter. At the coldest time of year, people tend to be closer to each other and indoors. These attitudes facilitate the transmission of respiratory viruses. A flu epidemic on the eve of early summer is totally atypical.

“Sars-CoV-2 displaced the seasonality of all respiratory viruses, a very intriguing phenomenon, so no one was exposed,” said infectologist Márcio Nehab, from the Fernandes Figueira Institute and consultant to the Brazilian Society of Infectology. “Furthermore, from 2015 until now, we have had a very significant drop in vaccination coverage levels, which was further aggravated by the pandemic.”

Researchers believe that the H3N2 (flu virus) circulating in Brazil came from the Northern Hemisphere, which is close to winter. Upon arrival, he found low vaccination coverage and relaxation of prevention measures. With greater control of covid-19 in recent months, there was a drop in the use of masks and an increase in the circulation of people and agglomerations. All this facilitated the spread of the flu, with epidemic characteristics.

Another factor that favored the advance of the flu was the low rate of immunization achieved by this year’s vaccination campaign. According to the Ministry of Health, less than 80% of the target audience (children, elderly and pregnant women) took the vaccine. Ideally, it would exceed 90%.

In Rio, the situation was worse. The indicator was below 60% of those vaccinated. As in covid-19, flu vaccination is crucial to prevent severe cases and complications that lead to hospitalization.

Although the flu is less aggressive than covid-19, it is considered a serious illness, related to a high rate of hospitalizations and deaths. Severe cases of covid, which reach hospitals, have a mortality of 25%, against 12% and 15% in severe cases of influenza.

According to the WHO, around 650,000 people die each year worldwide from complications related to the flu virus.

“The flu is less lethal than covid-19, fortunately, but it is far from having a low mortality”, said Gomes. “It is important that we keep up the awareness work, especially with the end of the year festivities, to avoid a scenario of entering the new year with two simultaneous epidemics.”