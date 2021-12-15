Instagram announces trends likely to hit 2022

Instagram has released its Trend Report, an annual report with a guide to predictions of what is likely to be trending in 2022 on social media. The idea is to help content creators, professionals, companies and the general public to be always connected to the hot topics.

The focus of the document in 2021 was to seek connection with Generation Z users and the Millennials to list the hot rising themes in various categories such as fashion, beauty, shopping, music, dance, celebrities, education, wellness and social themes. The data were based on the YPulse survey, based on the response of 1,200 network users, aged between 13 and 24 years, in the United States.

What will be trending on Instagram in 2022?

In addition to listing the themes themselves, the network also focused on rising profiles, more likely to hit an international level next year. These are some of the main trends predicted by Instagram for 2022:

Used goods stores (thrift stores);

Content creators can surpass the fame of established celebrities;

“Maximalist” fashion: more striking and unique clothes;

Beauty products without animal testing and “minimalist”: more moderate use of makeup and cosmetics in general;

Dance challenges must grow;

Home exercise and mental wellness activities such as meditation and yoga;

Engagement in social causes, social justice and profiles dedicated to these themes;

Change in education and career goals;

Lives remain high, especially in games.

Instagram profile of young people in 2022

In the educational field, according to Instagram, young people are more committed to having a meaningful job than a lucrative one. More than 71% said they want to do something important that makes sense rather than just thinking about the salary, while 66% think a college education is expensive and doesn’t always deliver the expected results.

For purchases, it is important for companies to know that people are more likely to purchase products and services on social networks, but that this percentage is only 27% of respondents. There is still a lot of room for brands to evolve and generate wealth, especially with Instagram’s online store tools.

Even with food delivery apps, Gen-Z and Millennials are interested in recipes and cooking at home. One in four interviewees has already baked cake or bread with tips they saw on Instagram, and around 20% of young adults are interested in mixology (creation of cocktails) and new ingredients for the production of their food.

And finally, lives also continue to engage users on the platform. Although the explosion occurred in 2020, followed by a certain saturation in 2021, some areas remain firm with the upward trend, as in the case of video games. Three out of ten users say they watch other people’s streams playing games or chatting about the subject.

Download the full Instagram Trend Report (in English) and know all the bets from one of the main social networks on the planet.

