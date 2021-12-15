Instagram: feature allows you to reply Reels with other Reels; know how to use | Technology

Instagram announced this Tuesday (14) a new feature for replies. Users can post other Reels as comments on other Reels.

The company says that the function will facilitate the interaction between the community on the social network. “For creators, it means getting closer to their audience,” Instagram said.

Like any new feature on the platform, the service must be gradually made available to users.

Reels allows you to record short videos with special effects and soundtracks. The editing format is very similar to the Chinese TikTok app.

See how to answer Reels using Reels:

Tap any comment to reply. If there is a camera icon, you can respond to the selected comment with a new Reels;

When clicking on the icon to open the camera, the comment will appear as a sticker on the new Reel;

Select a color for the comment to match your style and drag to move it wherever you want it to appear on your Reel;

You can choose to upload a video from the camera or record your response;

By tapping the comment sticker or description below the video, people will be taken to the original video of the comment and will be able to view the comment section there. The Reply Reel will be visible where you choose to share it.

Discover the tools available to create Reels: