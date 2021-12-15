Inter announces departures of Lucas Ribeiro, Saravia and Marcelo Lomba, who hits Palmeiras | International

Inter confirmed this Tuesday night that goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, defender Lucas Ribeiro and right-back Saravia will not remain for the 2022 season. The information was posted in two separate notes on the club’s website.

Lomba had a contract with Colorado until the end of this year and, according to Inter, the parties did not opt ​​for renewal. It has even been announced as a reinforcement of Palmeiras. Lucas and Saravia’s cases were related to loans maturing in the same period and there was no intention to remain. Thus, they return to Hoffenheim, Germany, and Porto, respectively.

The departure of the trio had already been brought by GE even before the end of Brasileirão. The measure also serves to move forward with the recasting process for the next year. Young striker Vinicius Mello, who is recovering from a broken left foot, was sold to Charlotte FC of the United States.

1 of 1 Marcelo Lomba signed with Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Divulgação Marcelo Lomba signed with Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Divulgação

Gabriel Boschilia, who didn’t get a streak after recovering from surgery on his right knee, Zé Gabriel and Caio Vidal have the situations analyzed and can follow the same path.

On the other hand, the Colorado direction advanced in negotiations to keep two holders. Midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso will renew until the end of 2022, while left-back Moses should remain in the squad after a new negotiation with Bahia.