With the end of the 2021 season, the main clubs in Brazilian football are already moving to ensure the reinforcements for the year 2022. Even with the end of the year and the parties being close, the transfer market is heated, especially after the final of the Brazilian Championship, which ended last week.

Internacional, after the confirmed sale of the young Vini Mello to Charlotte FC, the team of former Colorado coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, came very close to reaching the goal of R$90 million in player negotiations for the 2021 season. That way, he’ll be able to ‘hold’ other names in the squad, among them striker Yuri Alberto.

Therefore, according to channel information Giant’s Voices, on Youtube, the People’s Club will refuse an offer of 14 million euros (about R$ 89.5 million) by the center forward of the club. Zenit, the club interested in the player’s football, would also have pledged another 3 to 4 million euros (R$19 and 25.5 million) for triggers in the contract, but this amount could not be counted as certain.

Thus, the VdG informs that Colorado has defined that, regardless of the club and which country it is interested in, if the president Alessandro Barcellos receives it by hand a proposal of 18 to 20 million euros (between R$115 and R$127 million), Inter will negotiate the young striker.