Investigations reveal new suspicions of corruption at Petrobras during the PT government

A Reuters report, reproduced by Diário do Poder revealed that the Federal Police (PF) discovered new contracts with signs of irregularities and suspicions of corruption at Petrobras, throughout 2011, at the beginning of the mandate of PT member Dilma Rousseff.

According to the agency, its report obtained documents and information – by police sources – that demonstrate the payment of bribes to employees of the Brazilian state-owned company, who allegedly set the price of oil sold to the bank JPMorgan Chase in at least four suspicious purchases.

In one of the contracts, the value of the bribe, of approximately 150 thousand dollars, would have facilitated the purchase of 826,000 barrels of fuel by JPMorgan, worth more than 80 million dollars at the time.

The report also cites other negotiations, including the purchase of 305,000 barrels, at an artificially low price, and a bribe payment of $64,000.

The companies that would have intermediated the purchase and transferred the bribes are Oil & Gas Venture Capital Corp (OGVC), which received approximately 150 thousand dollars that year, and Consultores EGR.

The Reuters story reports that “police claimed in the case file, which includes witness testimony and dozens of pages of correspondence over 18 months in 2011 and 2012.”

“Petrobras told the report that it has “zero tolerance for fraud and corruption.” The company added that it helped Brazilian authorities in several investigations related to corruption.

JPMorgan declined to comment on the alleged bribery scheme.

No accusations were made in the investigation and it is still unclear whether there will be any. Reuters notes that it has no independent evidence establishing that JPMorgan knew about EGR payments to OGVC or alleged bribes to Petrobras employees.

OGVC lawyer Rafael de Piro denied that the company has ever negotiated with JPMorgan. And he did not comment on the content of the invoices.”

If the acts of corruption and money laundering are proven, this will be just another scandal involving Petrobras ‘under the beard’ of PT governments, but which claim ‘they haven’t seen it and don’t know anything’.

Perhaps there, the end of the thread that will lead to the discovery of new schemes and deviations that seem to have no end!

Access the full report here.

