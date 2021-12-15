IPEC poll: Lula has 48% of voting intentions; Bolsonaro, 21%, and Moro, 6%

An IPEC poll for the 2022 presidential elections released this Tuesday (14) points out former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the lead, with 48% of voter intentions in the first round, against 21% of current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The margin of error is 2 points plus or minus, and the confidence level is 95%.

Sergio Moro (Podemos), Ciro Gomes (PDT), André Janones (Avante) and Joao Doria (PSDB) appear next, respectively, with 6%, 5% and 2% of voting intentions.

Next, candidates Cabo Daciolo (PMN-Brasil 35) and Simone Tebet (MDB) appear with 1%.

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship), Felipe d’Ávila (New), Leonardo Péricles (UP) and Rodrigo Pachedo (PSD) had 0% of voting intentions in the Ipec poll.

In the first scenario, with 12 candidates, Lula is 10 points ahead of the opponents added together.

Result of the scenario with 12 candidates:

  • Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT): 48%
  • Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 21%
  • Sergio Moro (We can): 6%
  • Ciro Gomes (PDT): 5%
  • André Janones (Onwards): 2%
  • João Doria(PSDB): 2%
  • Cabo Daciolo (PMN-Brasil 35): 1%
  • Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%
  • Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship): 0%
  • Felipe d’Ávila (New): 0%
  • Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0%
  • Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 0%
  • Blanks / Nulls: 9%
  • Don’t know / Don’t respond: 5%

Result of the scenario with five candidates:

  • Lula: 49%
  • Bolsonaro: 22%
  • Sergio Moro: 8%
  • Ciro Gomes: 5%
  • João Doria: 3%
  • Blanks/nulls: 9%
  • Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 3%

The survey was carried out between the 9th and 13th of December, and interviewed 2,002 people in 144 Brazilian cities.

government assessment

The disapproval of Jair Bolsonaro’s government reaches 55%, according to an IPEC survey. The approval rate for the current administration is 19%, according to data released this Tuesday (14).

According to the survey, 19% of respondents rate the government as great or good; 25% fair, and 55% as bad or terrible. 1% of respondents do not know or do not respond.

  • great/good: 19%
  • Regular: 25%
  • bad/very bad: 55%
  • Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 1%

In the previous survey, carried out in September this year, the percentage of failure to the current government was 53%, 23% of regular evaluation and 22% approval. The percentage of those who did not know/did not answer remained at 1%.

