Is the fall in stocks after a reduction in the price of gasoline cause for panic?

The actions of Petrobras (PETR4) opened the day on a high this Tuesday (14), with shares rising up to 1.2%. But after the company reduce the price of gasoline by 3% at refineries, the shares began to fall — the low was 1.19%, at R$29.12, around 4:20 pm.

For the brokerage CEO Planner, Alan Gandelman, the move is natural, as with the company’s current pricing policy, the shares are directly linked to the prices of oil in the international market and of fuel sold here in Brazil.

“Petrobras works on average with a profit margin of 25% on products sold, now if you have a lower price at the pump, clearly the financial result will not be the same”, he says.

Therefore, assesses the analyst, whenever there is a variation, “either up or down”, the stock will follow the trend of that movement.

Gandelman also does not see today’s drop as government interference, given that the price of a barrel of oil has dropped from levels of $80 to $70.

THE Credit Suisse went along the same lines and rated the decision neutrally. “In our view, the company only maintained parity with prices on the international market,” explained the bank in a note to customers.

Is it worth taking action?

For Gandelman, the reduction in the price of gasoline today was a reflection of pressure from developed countries, led by the USA, to lower the price of oil, through increased production – which resulted in the recent fall of the commodity.

However, Planner’s CEO does not see the oil barrel going down next year, as this pressure from developed countries on OPEC will not bring results in the long run.

“With this perspective that oil prices tend to rise in the next year, Petrobras shares are a great asset to have in 2022, especially when we talk about dividends”, he says.