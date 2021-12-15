Isabella Scherer is the great champion of MasterChef Brazil 2021

Most famous participant of the edition, Isabella Scherer was consecrated as the champion of MasterChef Brazil 2021. The 25-year-old actress was the winner after a dispute with the young man Eduardo Prado.

Balanced, she was highly praised by the chefs during all stages of the final exams. In her last speech, she pointed out that Gastronomy has become her great passion.

Isabella highlighted that participating in the reality show led her to a decision: to dedicate herself to a career as a chef. Therefore, the blonde should be away from the TV for a while.

Known for being the daughter of the famous swimmer Fernando Scherer, Xuxa, Isabella was an old acquaintance of the public. Many people were surprised by their presence on the program of band.

Talented in the kitchen, she also shined in several productions. His biggest role was in Fitness – Live the Difference, as Clara, the friend and rival of Lica (Manuela Aliperti). In addition, she shared the protagonist of the soap opera Good success with Grazi Massafera.

On social media, the public celebrated Isabella’s victory. “You deserve the Universe”, wrote a twitterer. “Deserved too much”, posted another internet user.