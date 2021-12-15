https://br.sputniknews.com/20211213/vai-acabar-de-forma-disastrosa-diz-guedes-sobre-politica-monetaria-elaborada-pelo-governo-biden-20671387.html
‘It will end in a disastrous way,’ says Guedes about the monetary policy elaborated by the Biden government
For the head of Economy, central banks around the world are "sleeping at the wheel", except for the Brazilian, commanded by Roberto Campos, since Campos…
On Sunday (12), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, gave an interview to the program Canal Livre da Band in which he said he considered that the government of Joe Biden, in the United States, “will end in a disastrous manner” due to a bad conduct in the monetary policy. In Guedes’ view, central banks around the world are “sleeping behind the wheel” to contain inflation, which is global. The minister analyzed that the situation is also the same in the case of the American Central Bank and, therefore, the Biden government will suffer the consequences. In the case of Brazil, Guedes said that the Central Bank, “wake up first” when compared to other world monetary authorities. “I trust Roberto Campos a lot [presidente do Banco Central] and I think he moves faster than the others,” he declared.
claudio
The economic policy conducted by him in Brazil is disastrous. We are on the verge of stagflation and he is talking about the rest of the world. It would be better if he remained silent.
3
Stalingrad
This banker, who worked for the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, broke Brazil along with the militia. To solve only beer, rump steak and Lula Magno elected in 2022.
two
