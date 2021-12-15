https://br.sputniknews.com/20211213/vai-acabar-de-forma-disastrosa-diz-guedes-sobre-politica-monetaria-elaborada-pelo-governo-biden-20671387.html

‘It will end in a disastrous way,’ says Guedes about the monetary policy elaborated by the Biden government

‘It will end in a disastrous way,’ says Guedes about the monetary policy elaborated by the Biden government

For the head of Economy, central banks around the world are “sleeping at the wheel”, except for the Brazilian, commanded by Roberto Campos, since Campos… 13.12.2021, Sputnik Brasil

2021-12-13T12:59-0300

2021-12-13T12:59-0300

2021-12-13T12:59-0300

Brazilian news

central bank

joe biden

USA

monetary policy

paulo guedes

Ministry of Economy of Brazil

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/20670955_0:73:2693:1588_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a7abb98e443af76796cb854adc72.jpg

On Sunday (12), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, gave an interview to the program Canal Livre da Band in which he said he considered that the government of Joe Biden, in the United States, “will end in a disastrous manner” due to a bad conduct in the monetary policy. In Guedes’ view, central banks around the world are “sleeping behind the wheel” to contain inflation, which is global. The minister analyzed that the situation is also the same in the case of the American Central Bank and, therefore, the Biden government will suffer the consequences. In the case of Brazil, Guedes said that the Central Bank, “wake up first” when compared to other world monetary authorities. “I trust Roberto Campos a lot [presidente do Banco Central] and I think he moves faster than the others,” he declared.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211005/pandora-papers-paulo-guedes-e-president-do-banco-central-serao-ouvidos-no-senado-e-na-camara-18094310.html

claudio The economic policy conducted by him in Brazil is disastrous. We are on the verge of stagflation and he is talking about the rest of the world. It would be better if he remained silent. 3

Stalingrad This banker, who worked for the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, broke Brazil along with the militia. To solve only beer, rump steak and Lula Magno elected in 2022. two

7

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/20670955_150:0:2543:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_2f52d17fc4e82690522a15b4006795c6.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

central bank, joe biden, usa, monetary policy, paulo guedes, brazilian ministry of economy