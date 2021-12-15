Jailbreak discovered for PS4 may also work on PS5

The developers SpecterDev, ChendoChap and Znullptr are responsible for the Jailbreak

Yesterday (13) a new Jailbreak called “pOOBs4” to Playstation 4, this time the hole found by the hackers was in the version 9.00 of the firmware of the PS4 and PS4 Pro, extremely recent version that was released on September 15th to consoles, and which was only recently replaced by the version 9.03 from firmware that was released on December 1st and that has not yet been explored.

This feat was achieved with the work of three developers, SpecterDev, Chendochap and Znullptr, who also thanked the Sleirsgoevy who was responsible for finding the opening in the webkit 9.00 from the console. The arrival of this jailbreak makes all consoles that have firmware version 9.00 to be able from now on to run homebrews and unauthorized versions of games. Users who have already updated their console this month with the latest update will not be able to install the jailbreak.

SpecterDev announced the event on his twitter with a short video, check it out below.

Aside from the announcement of the new jailbreak, what was most surprising was that Znullptr not only confirmed the veracity of the novelty, but also informed that it is possible that the PlayStation 5 can also be accessed with this exploit discovered, but the developer claims that it was not possible to verify this information as he does not have a PS5 to perform the tests.



The files needed to jailbreak pOOBs4 were released by SpecterDev in your GitHub allowing users from all over the world to use the novelty discovered by devs.

Although an effective exploration of the files is not new. Playstation 4, it is the first time that firmware so recent has been accessed to the point of allowing users to install games and homebrews. So far we don’t know what will be the step of Sony against this novelty and the possibility of PS5 also be affected, but one thing is for sure, the company at this point must be very concerned, especially with its newly released console.

