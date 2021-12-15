Jair Renan Bolsonaro is summoned to testify to the PF on suspicion of undue advantage of a businessman

BRASÍLIA — The Federal Police summoned the youngest son of President Jair Bolsonaro, Jair Renan, to testify in an inquiry investigating the payment of alleged bribes by businessmen with interests in public administration. The deposition should take place later this week.

The investigation is in progress at the Federal Police Superintendence of the Federal District. The inquiry document points out that Jair Renan was associated with other people “in receiving advantages from entrepreneurs with interests, links and contracts with the Federal and District Public Administration without apparent justifiable consideration for acts of graciousness. The business nucleus presents its core in a mining conglomerate /agricultural, advertising company and other entrepreneurs”.

Other targets of the investigation are also expected to be heard throughout the week. The investigation is in the final stretch, according to sources following the case. Afterwards, the PF will produce the final report to point out whether the president’s youngest son has committed a crime.

Suspicions about Jair Renan Bolsonaro involve the use of his events company, Bolsonaro Jr Eventos e Mídia, to promote links between Gramazini Granitos e Mármores Thomazini, a business group that operates in the mining and construction sectors, and the minister of Regional Development , Roger Marinho.

The business group that operates in the mining and construction sectors and has interests in the federal government presented Jair Renan and businessman Allan Lucena, one of the president’s son’s business partners, with an electric car valued at R$90,000. A month after the donation, in October of last year, representatives of Gramazini Granitos e Mármores Thomazini, one of the companies in the conglomerate, met with Marinho. According to the ministry, the meeting, which also had the participation of Jair Renan, was scheduled at the request of a special advisor to the Presidency.

Sought, Jair Renan’s lawyer Frederick Wassef said he could not comment on his client’s subpoena because the investigation is being conducted in secret. Wassef, however, argued that the 04 did not commit any irregularities and attributed the opening of the inquiry to an alleged “persecution from the left”.

“The investigations are still ongoing, and the inquiry is proceeding in secret, so I can’t say anything about the inquiry at all. What I can say is that Jair Renan has never won any car whatsoever, and has never committed any irregular or illicit act. It is an investigation initiated by manifestation and request of a leftist congressman – he said.