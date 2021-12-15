Jairinho’s father says Henry had no injuries and the report is false – News

Colonel Jairo de Souza Santos, father of former councilor Jairinho, in an audience this Tuesday (14), stated that the body of the boy Henry Borel had no injuries, as shown in the autopsy.

“I arrived at the hospital, placed my hand on Henry’s heart and began to pray. At that moment, I saw that the boy’s body had no bruises on his face or front.”

During the prosecutor’s questions, Colonel Jairo also stated that the expert report “is false”. “I don’t know where the injuries pointed out in the expertise came from,” he said. According to him, about six reports on the case were produced, the last 44 days after the boy’s death.

When asked about the attacks suffered by Henry, Colonel Jairo replied: “No one has ever said that. This matter was reported in the press.”

“They invaded my house”, says Jairinho’s aunt

Herondina de Lourdes Fernandes, Jairinho’s aunt, was the third witness to be heard at the hearing. According to her, in April, police raided her home in Bangu to arrest Jairinho and Monique.

Herondina said he was asleep when the police arrived. According to her, the gate was forced open. The aunt also stated that everyone knew that Jairinho was at home and that she did not believe he was on the run from the police.

Herondina said that at the time of arrest, Jairinho was in a room on the 2nd floor. She pointed out that police chief Henrique Damasceno, responsible for the investigations, had told his nephew: “I said I was going to catch you and I caught you!”

The defendant’s aunt argued that if the cell phones had been thrown out of the house, the phones would have been on a screen that overlooks the conservatory or they would have fallen onto the street, which was full of media professionals. When asked if the police had lied about the fact that the couple had tried to hide the objects, she confirmed: “Absolutely!”

“My house became a spectacle,” said the relative, referring to episodes in which her house is recognized by the people.

When wanted, the Civil Police said that “the work is complete, the evidence produced was ratified by the MP and the Justice, which ordered the arrest of the couple for the murder of the boy Henry”.

Friend says that Jairinho was “loving”

Thiago Kwiatkowski Ribeiro, former councilor and current counselor of the Court of Auditors of the city of Rio, confirmed having met Monique Medeiros in the possession of councilors, on January 1st, in addition to having gone once to the couple’s apartment, in Barra da Tijuca, west of the capital. The visit would have taken place at the end of that month or the beginning of February.

The witness explained that he had known Jairinho since 2012 and that the connection with the defendant became more intimate over time and included lunches with friends and family. “Firstly, it was a working relationship, which became a friendship.” The father of a 2-and-a-half-year-old girl and his wife 6 months pregnant, Thiago Ribeiro says he was surprised by the case.

“To this day I can’t understand what happened. It doesn’t match the figure that we [vereadores] we’ve known them over these nine years. Of the 51 councilors at the House, Jairinho was certainly one of the most affectionate,” said the witness.

*Intern of the R7, under the supervision of PH Rosa