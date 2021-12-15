Jesus’ adolescence is the theme of the Porta dos Fundos Christmas Special – Culture

As has been happening for some time, the end of the year arrives and with it another Porta dos Fundos Christmas Special. For the first time in animation format, I nail you out there premieres this Wednesday, 15th, on Paramount+, in co-production by Estricnina Desenhos Animados and general direction by Rodrigo Van der Put. Again with a biblical theme, the motto of the attraction now is to imagine what the adolescence of the baby Jesus would be like, a phase that is difficult for everyone, even for the son of God. “The game is to look at this time of our life that is so troubled, with problems that seem to be the biggest in the world”, explains the creator of the episode Fabio Porchat, who is also the screenwriter, along with Gabriel Esteves and Jhonatan Marques.

The idea is to put Jesus in that place, says Porchat, “after all, he was a child of God, he is also God, but he was also human”, says the comedian. “So much so that God sends his son among us so that he can go through all of this and feel under his skin what it is to be human, and if he is human, he went through adolescence, went through what we all went through, like having a pimple, if feeling ugly, liking someone, being naughty, being nice or being mean, bullying or receiving bullying”, he explains. According to him, this is a parody of American high schools, trying to show that it is difficult for everyone to go through this period, “even for Jesus”.

Plot

In the story, the young Jesus, here with the face and voice of Rafael Portugal, he’s a very good boy, he can’t be mean to anyone. Therefore, it is a reason for jokes and has difficulties in dealing with colleagues. His only friend, who is always by his side and ready to help him, is Lázaro, played by fabio de luca. To make the boy’s situation worse, the school principal is Barabbas (John Vincent), who believes the son of God is around, but no one knows who it would be. It’s complicated for him to hide his powers, that he still doesn’t have full knowledge of what it is and how to control them, which makes him go through complicated situations.

Again using your usual mood, Fabio Porchat puts Jesus, the teenager with a face full of pimples and who has only one friend at his side, Lázaro, going through ordinary moments for whoever he is or remembers what it was like to be a teenager. And, as he says, when talking to some pastors and priests about Porta’s Christmas specials, they are curious to understand how the comedian arrived at such an interpretation. “Because you saw the holy Jesus and I see the human Jesus, the daughter figure of Joseph and Mary, who lived at that time”, explains Porchat, who knows that the nun sees “Jesus as the son of God, who came to deliver us from all sins”.

But all he puts in his texts are observations that he extracted from the Bible, in the reading he does exactly to create the attraction. With a teenager’s imagination, Porchat combines what he has captured from the Christian holy book to place the characters in crazy situations. Starting with the name of the school, Eva & Adão, until using, in a bloodier scene, references to the movie Carrie.

Cast

Fábio Porchat as Herodes and Jaqueu, João Vicente – Barrabás, Rafael Portugal – Jesus, Fábio de Luca – Lázaro, Estevam Nabote – God, Thati Lopes – Maria, Antonio Tabet – Eliezer, Gregório Duvivier – Jaco, Evelyn Castro – Daíde, Rafael Infante – Brian and Salomão, Nathalia Cruz – Madalena, Totoro – Bartholomeu, Soldier and Father of Madalena, Noêmia Oliveira – Inês and Abdala, Joel Vieira – Perverted Head, Man of Sodom and Owner of Vaca and João Pimenta – Tomé.